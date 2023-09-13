Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices opened in negative territory on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 opened 0.08% lower at 19,989.50, while the BSE Sensex opened at 67,188.64, down by 0.04%. The Bank Nifty opened at 45,449.35, down by 0.13% from its previous day’s close.

The broader indices traded largely in green during the early trade. Among the other sectoral indices, Auto, IT and Financial Services stocks faced corrections, while Media, PSU banks, Pharma and Metal stocks advanced.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates