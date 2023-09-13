Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices opened in negative territory on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 opened 0.08% lower at 19,989.50, while the BSE Sensex opened at 67,188.64, down by 0.04%. The Bank Nifty opened at 45,449.35, down by 0.13% from its previous day’s close.
The broader indices traded largely in green during the early trade. Among the other sectoral indices, Auto, IT and Financial Services stocks faced corrections, while Media, PSU banks, Pharma and Metal stocks advanced.
As per the daily technical chart, the pair is having support at 82.85-82.70 while resistance is placed at 83.20-83.35. If the pair crosses its crucial resistance level of 82.80 and sustains above this level, it could witness further strength towards 83.20-83.35 with support being placed at 82.85-82.70. We suggest closely watching the level of 82.85-83.10 for taking fresh positions in the pair; either side breakout of the range could give further directions,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.
“While the medium-term structure of the market is still positive, we believe that the market will experience range-bound movement in the near future. For traders, it is important to note that 19,900 could be a key support level while 20,070 – 20,110 could be immediate resistance zones for the bulls. It is advisable for traders to sell on an upswing till the markets do not cross 20,110,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
“We believe that there could be a consolidation in the range of 45,800 – 45,000 from short term perspective. Daily and hourly momentum indicator are providing divergent signals which could lead to a consolidation in the near term,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
The NSE has added BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium Company and SAIL to its F&O ban list for September 13, 2023.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 1,047.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 259.48 crore on September 12, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday, the retail inflation rate in India eased to 6.83% in August from a 15-month high of 7.44% in July 2023, primarily due to a slide in the prices of food items, especially vegetables.
“Both price and momentum indicators suggest that there could be consolidation over the next few trading sessions. Overall, the short-term outlook is positive and this consolidation is likely to be used as a buying opportunity. In terms of levels, 19,865 – 19,810 is the crucial support zone while 20,200 – 20,250 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone,” said Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.