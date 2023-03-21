09:01 (IST) 21 Mar 2023

Rebound in US markets could buoy local market sentiment

“A sharp rebound in the overnight US markets could buoy local market sentiment in early trades Tuesday in the backdrop of the US banking concerns, which are seen subsiding. The takeover of Credit Suisse by its rival UBS is also seen as a positive development and, most importantly, soothing investor concerns over the health of the global banking sector. Now with Credit Suisse buyout behind it, markets' focus would be on Wednesday’s FOMC decision where a 25 basis points hike is quite likely. However, the biggest headwind for our stock markets is the relentless selling by the FII camp, which sold Rs 2,546 crore on Monday. Technically, the biggest support for the day for Nifty is seen at 16827, while confirmation of strength can be seen above the 200-DMA at 17455 mark, with immediate hurdles at 17221 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.