Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open in green on Tuesday after falling over one and a half percent on Monday. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 57 pts or 0.34% higher at 17,082.00 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading in green with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 13.90 pts or 0.43% at 3,248.78, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 198.55 or 1.04% to 19,199.26 and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 17.43 pts or 0.73% to 2,396.73. In Japan, the stock market remained closed on Tuesday. The US market ended Monday’s session in positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 382.60 pts or 1.20% to 32,244.58, S&P 500 climbing 34.93 pts or 0.89% to 3,951.57 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advancing 45.02 pts or 0.39% to 11,675.54. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 plunged 111.65 pts or 0.65% to 16,988.40, BSE Sensex tanked 360.95 pts or 0.62% to 57,628.95. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 236.15 pts or 0.60% to 39,361.95, Nifty IT fell 1.43%, Nifty Auto fell 0.93%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 0.74% and Nifty Metal declined 2.35%.
“Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 68 points. The US and European market recovered from respective low points and finished higher. Investors are also anticipating the Fed's decision at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Nifty has support at 16870 followed by 16820 while key resistance levels to watch out for are 17130 followed by 17220. FII sold shares worth Rs 2,545.87 crore, whereas DII bought shares worth Rs 2,876.64 crore on March 20. The market may see larger swings on both sides as the India VIX is hovering above 16 levels. The segments to keep an eye on during today's trading session are the banking and IT sectors,” said Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.
“A sharp rebound in the overnight US markets could buoy local market sentiment in early trades Tuesday in the backdrop of the US banking concerns, which are seen subsiding. The takeover of Credit Suisse by its rival UBS is also seen as a positive development and, most importantly, soothing investor concerns over the health of the global banking sector. Now with Credit Suisse buyout behind it, markets' focus would be on Wednesday’s FOMC decision where a 25 basis points hike is quite likely. However, the biggest headwind for our stock markets is the relentless selling by the FII camp, which sold Rs 2,546 crore on Monday. Technically, the biggest support for the day for Nifty is seen at 16827, while confirmation of strength can be seen above the 200-DMA at 17455 mark, with immediate hurdles at 17221 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
The Central Government on Thursday cut the windfall tax or the special additional excise duty (SAED) on domestically produced crude oil. The windfall tax on domestically produced crude petroleum has been reduced to Rs 3,500 from Rs 4,400/tonne over the past two weeks. The additional duty on diesel has been hiked to Re 1 from Rs 0.5/litre earlier. There is no change on the levy on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel, according to the latest notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. The levy on petrol continues to be nil.
The National Stock Exchange has Biocon and IndiaBulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for 21 March. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 2,545.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) acquired equities worth a net Rs 2,876.64 crore on 20 March, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
