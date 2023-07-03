Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty recorded a gain during Monday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,355.5 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, benchmark Indian equity indices Nifty and Sensex hit all-time highs and settled at record closing highs. Nifty 50 surpassed over 19,200 but closed at 19,189.05 while Sensex ended trade at 64,718.56, higher by 800 points.
“The lack of global support had restrained the Indian indices from pursuing their record highs earlier, despite the presence of a resilient domestic macroeconomic background. With positive surprises assisting buoyancy in the global market and the advance of the southwest monsoon, the domestic market succeeded in marching to new highs with renewed strength. Global investor sentiments were uplifted by a favourable revision in Q1 GDP, a fall in jobless claims, and the positive outcome of the Fed’s US bank stress test,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates for 3 July, 2023
The National Stock Exchange has Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for 3 July.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth net Rs 6,397.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased shares worth net Rs 1,197.64 crore on June 30, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday as global macroeconomic headwinds and possible further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserves offset forecasts of tighter supplies amid OPEC+ cuts.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading in the green on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.55% in trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.58%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.19% while South Korea’s Kospi was higher by 1.48%. The Taiwan Weighted index recorded a gain of 0.99%.
SGX Nifty has been rebranded to GIFT Nifty, which began trading Monday onwards. Derivative contracts worth $7.5 billion, which were earlier traded on the Singaporean stock exchange, moved to NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.