Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty recorded a gain during Monday’s early trading session, with a value of 19,355.5 indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, benchmark Indian equity indices Nifty and Sensex hit all-time highs and settled at record closing highs. Nifty 50 surpassed over 19,200 but closed at 19,189.05 while Sensex ended trade at 64,718.56, higher by 800 points.

“The lack of global support had restrained the Indian indices from pursuing their record highs earlier, despite the presence of a resilient domestic macroeconomic background. With positive surprises assisting buoyancy in the global market and the advance of the southwest monsoon, the domestic market succeeded in marching to new highs with renewed strength. Global investor sentiments were uplifted by a favourable revision in Q1 GDP, a fall in jobless claims, and the positive outcome of the Fed’s US bank stress test,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

