Rs 500 dividend gains in 5 years of stock market trading! The second-costliest share in India

Page Industries share price crossed Rs 35,000 on BSE on 20 August 2018 for the first time ever. (Image: Reuters)

Stock dividends are one of the best things in the stock market investing other than capital gains as it gives a cumulative big gain in one time of a person is holding a considerable amount of equity shares of a company. Bill Gates, the second-richest person on earth, earns a huge chunk from share dividends only. In the year 2014, Microsoft Corporation increased its dividend by 10.7% to $0.31 from $0.28 and according to several news reports, Bill Gates received an annual dividend of $368 million that equals to about $1 million per day.

As far as the Indian equity markets are concerned, there are plenty of stocks which have been declaring regular dividends for many years. We take a look at one such large-cap share which has declared a little over Rs 500 in form of dividends in the last 5 years of stock market trading. Interestingly, this is the second-costliest share in India.

Page Industries, the Bengaluru-based premium innerwear maker, launched its IPO (Initial Public Offering) in 2007 and since then, its shares have posted multifold gains in the last 11 years of trading history. In the last five years only, Page Industries has declared a collective dividend of Rs 514 with the latest dividend of Rs 41 having the ex-date of 23 August 2018. In the corresponding time period, Page Industries shares have returned a little more than 757% to Rs 34,864.9 from a share price level of Rs 4,096.85 as of 23 August 2013.

Page Industries shares are one of the components of ‘A’ group of BSE. Page Industries commands a market capitalisation or stock market value of more than Rs 38,000 crore on BSE. As of 21 August 2018, Page Industries, at a share price of Rs 34,865, is the second-costliest share in India after MRF (costliest share in India) with a share price of Rs 74,762.