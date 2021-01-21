  • MORE MARKET STATS

RIL shares jump 3%, Future Retail, Future Enterprises hit upper circuit post SEBI nod on RIL-Future deal

January 21, 2021 2:16 PM

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price surged over 3 per cent to Rs 2,119.80 apiece in a strong trade on BSE today.

Reliance, Future retail, future enterprisesThe Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed the deal with some riders.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price surged over 3 per cent to Rs 2,119.80 apiece in a strong trade on BSE today. While shares of Future Retail Ltd and Future Enterprises Ltd hit their respective 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 81.35 apiece and Rs 12.01 apiece, respectively. This surge in share prices was seen after the capital market regulator SEBI approved the Future Group’s proposed multi-billion dollar deal with RIL. Yesterday, market regulator gave a nod to Future Group’s scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance Industries. Moreover, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also granted its ‘no adverse observation’ report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal. Last year in August, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) announced plans to acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group.

Aditya Kondawar, Founder and COO, JST Investments told Financial Express Online that Sebi’s nod came as a dismay to Amazon who had written several letters to the market regulator and other regulatory agencies to not grant the deal a no-objection certificate. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed the deal with some riders.

Since the middle of September 2020, RIL shares have corrected nearly 12 per cent. Last year in March, RIL hit a 52-week low of Rs 867.82 apiece led by a global sell-off due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Sebi’s nod to Future Retail and Reliance Industries Ltd deal has been a blessing in disguise for Future Retail investors, as AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trade, told Financial Express Online that it allows them to have a better exit from the stock. “A close above Rs 82.5 could lead to a rally up to Rs 94 per share and even to Rs 100 per share in the coming sessions. While Rs 70 will act as strong support for Future Retail,” he added.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was ruling at a record high of 50,184.01, up nearly 400 points, while the broader Nifty 50 index rallied to a fresh all-time high of 14,753.55.

“Company shall ensure that the shares of the transferee entity issued in lieu of the locked-in shares of the transferor entities are subjected to lock-in for the remaining period post scheme,” Sebi said. It also added that it was observed that there were certain ongoing litigations/arbitration/legal proceedings against the draft scheme.

