Reliance Industries seeks bourses nod for listing of JFSL

The company has already begun allotting JFSL shares to RIL shareholders.

Written by Rajesh Kurup
Earlier in March, RIL initiated the process to demerge its financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd and rechristen it as JFSL. (IE)

Reliance Industries (RIL) has sought approvals from the stock exchanges for the listing of Jio Financial Services(JFSL), a firm created following the demerger of its financial services business.

The company has already begun allotting JFSL shares to RIL shareholders. “The company has made application to the stock exchanges for listing of its equity shares,” it said in a letter to shareholders.

“This is one step closer to listing of the firm,” a source close to the development said.

Earlier in March, RIL initiated the process to demerge its financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd and rechristen it as JFSL.

Later, RIL transferred `15,500 crore of cash and liquid investments to JFSL. Following the transfer, JFSL had a liquid asset base of `20,700 crore.

Following the demerger, JFSL would be a financial services undertaking with investments in six companies — Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings, Reliance Payment Solutions, Jio Payments Bank, Reliance Retail Finance, Jio Information Aggregator Services and Reliance Retail Insurance Broking.

First published on: 14-08-2023 at 01:40 IST

