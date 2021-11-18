Paytm stock may fall 44% from IPO price, says Macquarie, questions valuation; check target price

International brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on Paytm stock with ‘underperform’ rating, and a target price of Rs 1,200 per share.
International brokerage firm Macquarie has initiated coverage on Paytm stock with ‘underperform’ rating, and a target price of Rs 1,200 per share. Macquarie’s target price on Paytm shares is 44% lower than the IPO price of Rs 2,150. Earlier today, Paytm stock listing disappointed investors as the fintech major fell over 25% from the IPO price on its debut. Analysts at Macquarie said that Paytm is a “cash guzzler”, adding that regulations and competition are added worries for the stock. “Paytm’s valuation, at ~26x FY23E Price to Sales (P/S), is expensive especially when profitability remains elusive for a long time,” Macquarie said in the note. Paytm stock was trading at Rs 1,602 in late morning trade today.
