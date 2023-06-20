scorecardresearch
NSE, its arm NCL settle trading glitch case with Sebi, pay Rs 72 crore

NCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on the exchange.

Written by Jigyasu joshi
Leading stock exchange NSE and its arm NSE Clearing Ltd (NCL) on Tuesday settled the trading glitch case with markets regulator Sebi after paying a settlement amount of over Rs 72 crore.

Individually, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) paid a total of Rs 49.77 crore and NCL doled out Rs 22.88 crore to settle the case that occurred in 2021, according to a settlement order.

Trading was halted at the NSE for nearly four hours on February 24, 2021, reportedly due to telecom links failure leading to the unavailability of the online risk management system of NCL.

NCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on the exchange.

NSE

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 21:24 IST

