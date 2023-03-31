Nifty soars past 17300, Sensex surges 1.5%; here’s what driving the markets today

On the last day of the financial year and first day of the April series, the markets soared. Nifty touched a day’s high of 17,326, up 1.4% while Sensex gained 870 points to trade at the 58,837 level. All the sectoral indices and broader markets are trading firmly in the green as well. The top sectoral gainers are Bank Nifty and Nifty IT, which are higher by up to 1.75%.

“The relative stability of the world markets is one of the main causes why the markets are gaining today. In addition, FIIs began some cash market buying and some short covering in the F&O market. But, given that they began the April series with 91% of their positions in index futures short, there is still room for a significant short-covering move. Due to the rise in interest rates in the USA, the Nasdaq was the global equity market leader in the previous decline. But, it has already recovered 20% from its bottom, signalling the conclusion of the bear market. It also suggests that the market anticipates an impending peak in interest rates in the USA,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

He added, “Historically, the equity market has performed well in April. Technically speaking, Nifty has established a short-term bottom around 16800 levels, and it successfully crossed its 20-DMA of 17220 during today’s trading session, which is encouraging for the bulls. The 200-DMA of 17450 is an immediate barrier; above it, we can anticipate a move toward the 17600 level.”