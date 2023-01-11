Markets Wrap – Wed, 11 Jan ‘23: Stocks fall, rupee gains; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian stock indices ended Wednesday’s volatile session in the red with Sensex closing the day above 60,100 and Nifty below 17,900. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Sun Pharma (up 1.70%), UltraTech Cement (up 1.58%), HDFC Bank (up 1.37%), TCS (up 1.30%) and Tata Motors (up 1.21%) while Bharti Airtel (down 3.46%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.89%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.27%), Nestle India (down 1.25%) and Titan (down 1.20%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 9.98 points or 0.02% ending at 60,105.50 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 18.45 points or 0.10% to 17,895.70. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.52%, Nifty IT rose 0.33% while Nifty FMCG fell 1.13%. Among individual stocks, Bharti Airtel fell the most, over 5% intraday.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the red, falling 7.67 points or 0.24% to 3,161.84 on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 104.59 points or 0.49% to 21,436.05. Nikkei 225 of Japan advanced 270.44 points or 1.03% to 26,446.00. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 43.02 points or 0.38% to 11,334.89. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 8.22 points or 0.35% to 2,359.53.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,740.49, up 46 points or 0.60% at 03:20 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 9.37 points or 0.71% at 1,309.39. France’s CAC was trading 49.51 points or 0.72% higher at 6,918.65. Germany’s DAX was up 112.65 points or 0.76% at 14,887.25.

US Markets

The US equity indices ended Tuesday’s session in green. The S&P 500 rose 27.16 points or 0.70% to 3,919.25, the Nasdaq advanced 106.98 pts or 1.01% to 10,742.63 and the Dow closed 186.45 pts or 0.56% higher at 33,704.10.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.24% to 81.59 against the US dollar at 3:25 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 55895.00 up 183 points or 0.33% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 615 points or 0.90% at 68978.00 at 3:25 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were up 0.37% at $75.40 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.49% higher at $80.49 at 3:25 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:28 PM (IST) was trading at $17,455.30, up by 1.18% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $336,167,240,070. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,335.72, up by 0.47% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $163,431,168,899.