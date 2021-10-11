Marico rating – Buy: Demand improved in the quarter

Pre-quarterly update shows sequential rise in margins; Ebitda growth of c.+9% is estimated; ‘Buy’ maintained
Marico’s Q2FY22 pre-quarterly update indicated improving demand trends, with visible pick-up in discretionary and out-of-home consumption (value-added hair oils, premium personal care, digital-first brands) with increasing consumer mobility. Volatile edible oil prices (price cut in July, price hike in August – leading to trade destocking) and partly lower in-home consumption limited Saffola’s volume growth performance. Copra prices further corrected in Q2, leading to sequential GPM improvement, albeit GPM continued to contract on y-y basis due to elevated input-cost inflation. We estimate consolidated Q2FY22F revenue growth of c.+20% y-y (vs. Q2FY21: +9% y-o-y; Q1FY22: +31% y-o-y) and Ebitda/PAT growth of c.+9%/+1% y-o-y.
Demand trends: Improvement especially in discretionary/ out-of-home
India business (c.77% of sales): Two-year volume CAGR was close to double-digits. Value growth should be in low-twenties. Firm re-launched Saffola Chyawanprash with reworked product mix, across formats pan-India and on Scaffolds’ D2C website.
Categories: most performing well; Saffola oil muted
Parachute (c.30% of sales): performance was in line with company’s medium-term expectations. While copra prices have corrected sequentially, Marico has not yet initiated a price cut.
Saffola oil (c.18% of sales): volume growth was muted (on a high Q2FY21 base of c.+20% y-o-y) due to (i) volatile edible oil prices, leading to trade destocking, and (ii) lower in-home consumption.
Value added hair oil (c.17% of sales): delivered double-digit volume growth.
International business (c.23% of sales): Double-digit constant-currency growth. Positive trends in all markets except Vietnam. Vietnam (mostly discretionary portfolio) was impacted by the severe COVID-19 resurgence and curbs.
Margin trends: sequential improvement, y-o-y pressure
Marico indicated that Copra price corrected further, crude oil price remained firm and edible oil prices swung back to higher levels. Gross margin (GPM) should improve marginally q-o-q while remaining pressured yy due to elevated input-cost inflation (Q1FY22 GPM: 41.0%, Q2FY21 GPM: 48.0%).
We expect Marico to continue to invest in new launches and digital/D2C brands, and expect A&P spending to increase sequentially. Operating margin (OPM) to decline y-y due to effect of pricing growth in topline (Q2FY21 OPM: 19.6%). Mgmt expects to deliver modest PAT growth in Q2FY22 (Q2FY21: +20% y-o-y).
We maintain our Buy rating and target price of Rs 640 with FY21-24F EPS CAGR of 17%. The stock currently trades at 42x Sep-23F EPS (EPS of Rs 13.3).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.