Indian banking major Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the record date for its final dividend payout for FY26. Additionally, the bank is also set to post its financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2027 this month.

With the declaration of record date and announcement of Q1FY27 results, the bank’s stock now remains in high focus.

Therefore, in case you hold Kotak Mahindra Bank’s shares, here are all the details you should know:

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Dividend record date

Kotak Mahindra Bank has fixed the record date for Friday, July 17 to determine the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout. This means you need to hold the lender’s stock on or before this date to be eligible for its final dividend payout.

“…the Bank has fixed Friday, July 17, 2026 as the ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of determining the members of the Bank eligible to receive the Final Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, as has been recommended by the Board of Directors of the Bank,” it said in its regulatory filing.

If approved, this would mark the only dividend payout by the bank. However, the private bank has not yet announced the amount of the final dividend. In FY25, the bank had paid a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Dividend payment date

Beneficiaries shall receive the final dividend payment on or before Friday, August 7. The dividend will be declared at the bank’s AGM, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2026.

“The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid to the concerned members on or before Friday, August 7, 2026,” the lender said in its exchange filing.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Q1FY27 result date

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s board of directors has scheduled a meeting for Saturday, July 18 to consider and approve the lender’s standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stock ended Monday’s trade at Rs 381.30 on NSE, down nearly 4% from its previous close. Over the past one month its share price has increased by 2%, while over the past six months it has declined by more than 13%.

So far this year, the bank’s stock has fallen by 14%.

About the bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank is a scheduled Indian commercial bank, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The bank caters to financial needs across retail and digital banking, loans and financing, wealth management, insurance, etc.