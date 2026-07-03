Indian equities have recovered from the volatility seen earlier this year, but the road ahead is unlikely to be driven by broad market rallies alone.

According to the brokerage report by Axis Securities, the focus is now shifting towards companies that can deliver steady earnings, protect margins and offer better growth visibility.

Axis Securities’ top 15 picks with up to 43% upside potential span sectors ranging from financial services and telecom to consumer, healthcare and materials. Let’s take a look at the stock the brokerage house is bullish on –

Axis Securities’ top 15 stock picks

Company Name Sector Target Price (Rs) Upside Potential Bajaj Finance Financials 1,160 15% Varun Beverages Consumer Staples 630 24% Kotak Mahindra Bank Financials 500 27% Bharti Airtel Communication Services 2,530 37% Avenue Supermarts Consumer Staples 5,270 20% ICICI Bank Financials 1,700 24% LG Electronics India Consumer Discretionary 1,815 17% Nestle India Consumer Staples 1,640 17% Eternal Consumer Discretionary 360 36% Dalmia Bharat Materials 2,430 43% APL Apollo Tubes Materials 2,250 26% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Financials 78 32% Chalet Hotels Consumer Discretionary 1,000 23% Minda Corporation Consumer Discretionary 785 13% Healthcare Global Enterprises Healthcare 750 20%

Why Axis Securities remains positive on Indian equities

Axis Securities in its report noted that the easing geopolitical tension and the correction in crude oil prices have improved investor sentiment after a volatile phase.

The report noted that “the easing of geopolitical tension, declining crude oil prices, resilient domestic macroeconomic conditions, improving rural outlook and supportive policy measures from the Reserve Bank of India provide a favourable backdrop for equities.”

Even so, Axis Securities believes investors should not expect every stock to benefit equally. Instead, company-specific performance is likely to play a much bigger role over the coming months.

Earnings season could decide the market’s next move

With the first quarter earnings season for FY27 getting underway, Axis Securities expects management commentary to become more important than headline numbers.

According to the report, “management commentary regarding future demand conditions will be equally, if not more, important than reported financial performance.” Investors are expected to closely track demand trends, pricing power, raw material costs, margins, capital expenditure, export demand and order inflows before taking fresh investment calls.

Axis Securities added, “companies capable of delivering positive earnings surprises along with confident management commentary are expected to outperform.”

Stock selection takes centre stage

Axis Securities believes the recent correction has made valuations relatively more comfortable, but future returns will largely depend on earnings delivery rather than market-wide expansion.

The report noted, “the market is increasingly transitioning into an environment where earnings quality, valuation discipline and stock selection will determine investment success, rather than broad-based market expansion.”

The brokerage continues to prefer sectors such as banking and financial services, telecom, capital goods, healthcare, power and energy, while maintaining a positive outlook on select consumption-related businesses and capital expenditure-linked companies. It, however, remains cautious on the Information Technology sector in the medium term due to concerns around artificial intelligence-led disruption.

Long-term outlook remains constructive

Axis Securities has maintained its December 2026 Nifty target at 27,220, while advising investors to stay prepared for intermittent volatility.

The report recommends that “investors maintain good liquidity (10-15%) to use any dips in a phased manner and build a position in high-quality companies…with an investment horizon of 12-18 months.”

Axis Securities noted, “quality and growth-oriented companies with sustainable business models, pricing power, and earnings visibility will remain key outperformers through FY27.”

Disclaimer: The views and analysis expressed above are derived from a brokerage report by Axis Securities and do not constitute direct investment advice, an endorsement, or a solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any securities. Indian equity markets and specific stock selections are subject to significant market risks, volatility, and shifting macroeconomic conditions, and past performance or target projections like the Nifty December 2026 target are not guaranteed indicators of future results. Readers should assess their financial situation and risk tolerance independently, and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any portfolio adjustments or investment decisions based on these recommendations. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.