The private banking stocks are in focus in today’s trade after a slew of business updates were reported by lenders. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the most likely to remain on investors’ radar. Here are the details of the Q1 business update.

HDFC Bank Q1FY27 update

The biggest private bank in India’s gross advances, deposits, and advances under management increased in Q1. Its gross advances came in at Rs 30.61 lakh crore, up 15.4% from last year. Its deposits were up 14.7% YoY at Rs 31.7 lakh crore.

Its current account savings account (CASA) deposits climbed 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 10.25 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the lender’s advances under management were up 12.4% at Rs 31.27 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY27 update

A few days after the acquisition of Deutsche Bank AG’s retail banking, private banking and wealth management business in India, the company reported its Q1 business update.

The private lender’s net advances were up 15.1% at Rs 5.12 lakh crore from last year. Its current account savings account (CASA)-end of period increased 10.2% from last year to Rs 2.31 lakh crore. The bank’s total deposits were up 11.7% from the previous fiscal to ₹5.72 lakh crore.

IndusInd Bank Q1FY27 update

The company reported a 2.3% YoY decline in net advances to Rs 3,26,171 crore as of June 30, 2026. Its total deposits rose 4.5% YoY to Rs 4,14,992 crore, and were up 3.8% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 3,99,931 crore.

The IndusInd Bank reported that retail deposits and deposits from small business customers were Rs 1,93,618 crore, compared with Rs 1,91,263 crore in March 2026 and Rs 1,84,623 crore in June 2025.

The CASA ratio was 29.5%, down from 31.2% in March 2026 and 31.5% in June 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank Q1FY27 update

As per the business update, the AU Small Finance Bank reported a surge of 23.5% YoY in total deposits and a 22.6% rise in its gross loan portfolio for Q1FY27.

Rising 3.3% YoY, the bank’s total deposits stood at Rs 1,57,730 crore, compared with Rs 1,27,696 crore a year earlier and Rs 1,52,661 crore in Q1FY27.

CASA deposits surged 22% YoY to Rs 45,400 crore from Rs 37,241 crore in the same period a year ago, and rose 4.7% sequentially from Rs 43,357 crore. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at 28.8% in Q1 FY27, compared with 29.2% a year earlier and 28.4% at the end of the March quarter.

Yes Bank Q1FY27 update

YES Bank reported an increase of 18.4% YoY in loans and advances to Rs 2.85 lakh crore as of Q1FY27, while deposits rose 14.3% to Rs 3.15 lakh crore. The bank’s CASA deposits stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, up 14.3% year-on-year but down 7.8% sequentially from Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

The CASA ratio came in at 32.7%, compared with 35.1% in the previous quarter and 32.8% a year back.

Apart from these lenders, Bandhan Bank, IDBI Bank, and RBL Bank also reported their business updates for the first quarter of FY27.

The overall net advances, total deposits, CASA, and other metrics in the industry have surged, indicating a positive outlook.