Jio increases its revenue market share in Dec qtr

Led by strong growth in its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for the October-December quarter of 2020, Reliance Jio has improved its revenue market share to 39.3% from 38.3% in the preceding quarter whereas Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea saw their share decline marginally despite improving their AGR.

As per financial data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), AGR of Reliance Jio including NLD (national long distance) stood at Rs 17,409.7 crore for the October-December period as compared to Rs 16,095 crore in the preceding period, a growth of 8%. The AGR of Bharti Airtel increased to Rs 13,887.6 crore for the reported period as compared to Rs 13,306.1 crore in the preceding quarter, a growth of 4% and that of Vodafone Idea too rose to Rs 9,198.1 crore from Rs 8,812.9 crore in the preceding period.

As per a report based on Trai data, by Axis Capital, in Q3, FY21, AGR including NLD revenue for the industry was up 5.3% at Rs 44,310 crore. Another report by Emkay said there was an all-round increase recorded by telcos in the quarter. Delhi and Mumbai were the large circles which saw double digit sequential growth for the industry. Other top revenue contributing circles include Bihar, UP(E), Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Reliance Jio has now managed to increase its RMS for a consecutive third quarter. The company leads in 19 circles followed by Bharti Airtel which tops in 2 circles and Vodafone Idea in 1 circle. There are 22 telecom circles in the country.