India’s stock markets are among the world’s largest and most technologically advanced, processing millions of trades within fractions of a second every day. Yet beneath the speed and sophistication lies a striking contradiction: while the market ecosystem has become increasingly efficient, ordinary investors continue to lose heavily.

An analysis by Ahaana Bisarya of NIST International School examines this widening divide, questioning whether India’s modern financial markets are truly efficient for all participants.

According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), 91% of individual derivative traders ended FY2025 with losses, collectively losing nearly Rs 1.05 trillion. Between FY22 and FY24, 93% of retail traders in the futures and options (F&O) segment lost money, with aggregate losses reaching Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

The findings challenge the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH), the long-standing theory that stock prices reflect all publicly available information, leaving little room for investors to consistently outperform the market.

India presents a more complicated reality

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), now among the world’s largest exchanges with a market capitalisation exceeding $5 trillion, has witnessed a rapid rise in algorithmic and high-frequency trading since SEBI introduced the framework in 2010. Today, algorithmic traders account for more than half of NSE equity volumes.

Research based on one-minute Nifty 50 spot and futures data suggests the derivatives market now leads the cash market in price discovery. Studies show futures account for 54.6% of price discovery compared with 45.4% for the spot market. In permanent price changes, the gap widens even further.

The reason is largely structural. Futures markets attract institutional investors equipped with sophisticated algorithms, lower transaction costs and the ability to execute trades within milliseconds. Retail investors, by contrast, often respond after information has already been priced in.

Behavioural patterns further widen the gap. Many first-time investors entered the F&O segment during the recent retail trading boom, influenced heavily by social media trends and herd behaviour during volatile sessions.

Although Sebi introduced reforms in October 2024 to curb excessive derivatives activity, trading volumes remain elevated.

The result, the analysis argues, is effectively two parallel markets operating within the same exchange: one fast, data-driven and institutionally advantaged; the other slower, emotionally driven and structurally disadvantaged. India’s markets may indeed be efficient — but that efficiency is far from evenly distributed.