Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of Tourism Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of tourism companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on tourism stocks here.

Tourism Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sapphire Foods India		223.3523.6511.843004.86
Devyani International		134.8511.058.93889.49
Valor Estate		116.255.504.9711.31
GMR Airports		108.402.752.60159.00
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.37212.17
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		519.258.901.7429.47
Advent Hotels International		147.951.601.096.57
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534.31
Chalet Hotels		866.153.250.382.78
BLS International Services		254.300.500.20101.11
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.01102.50
ITC Hotels		170.95-0.15-0.09738.44
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460.25
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.00-1.75-1.55123.19
Ventive Hospitality		600.00-14.40-2.343.03
EIH		306.70-19.35-5.931388.07
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Tourism sector stocks today are Sapphire Foods India (up 11.84%) and Devyani International (up 8.93%). On the other hand, the top losers include EIH (down 5.93%) and Ventive Hospitality (down 2.34%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Tourism sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Tourism Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund9.64InterGlobe Aviation4.06
ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund8.18InterGlobe Aviation7.94
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund8.11InterGlobe Aviation23.73
Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund8.01Indian Hotels Company3.99
Sundaram Consumption Fund7.62InterGlobe Aviation1.56

Tourism Sector News

More Tourism News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse