Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of tourism companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on tourism stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Sapphire Foods India
|223.35
|23.65
|11.84
|3004.86
|Devyani International
|134.85
|11.05
|8.93
|889.49
|Valor Estate
|116.25
|5.50
|4.97
|11.31
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|159.00
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|11.25
|2.37
|212.17
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|519.25
|8.90
|1.74
|29.47
|Advent Hotels International
|147.95
|1.60
|1.09
|6.57
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34.31
|Chalet Hotels
|866.15
|3.25
|0.38
|2.78
|BLS International Services
|254.30
|0.50
|0.20
|101.11
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|102.50
|ITC Hotels
|170.95
|-0.15
|-0.09
|738.44
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.00
|-1.75
|-1.55
|123.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|600.00
|-14.40
|-2.34
|3.03
|EIH
|306.70
|-19.35
|-5.93
|1388.07
The top gainers among the Tourism sector stocks today are Sapphire Foods India (up 11.84%) and Devyani International (up 8.93%). On the other hand, the top losers include EIH (down 5.93%) and Ventive Hospitality (down 2.34%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Tourism sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|9.64
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4.06
|ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
|8.18
|InterGlobe Aviation
|7.94
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|8.11
|InterGlobe Aviation
|23.73
|Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund
|8.01
|Indian Hotels Company
|3.99
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|7.62
|InterGlobe Aviation
|1.56