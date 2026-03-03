Facebook Pixel Code
BSE FOCUSED MIDCAP

BSE Focused Midcap
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
23026.89 Closed
-1.84-431.09
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.6
1M
-5.4
3M
-8.1
6M
-2.4
1Y
14.8
5Y
-4
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.094,64,301
Lupin		2313.0011.650.5117,859
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.6089,656
Aurobindo Pharma		1211.35-10.20-0.8443,111
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.9480,261
Fortis Healthcare		933.20-8.90-0.9429,097
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.9911,561
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.011,01,017
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.0428,820
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.0558,001
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.068,79,100
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.3111,650
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.6158,289
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.7519,235
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.771,49,242
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.774,21,028
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.831,62,144
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.931,96,005
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.0764,454
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.0912,841
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.3074,93,406
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.4013,62,638
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.4731,077
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.651,56,53,283
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.364,19,639
Dixon Technologies (India)		10147.30-391.40-3.711,44,069
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.051,73,07,513
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
