Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|4,64,301
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|17,859
|Au Small Finance Bank
|952.90
|-5.75
|-0.60
|89,656
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1211.35
|-10.20
|-0.84
|43,111
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|80,261
|Fortis Healthcare
|933.20
|-8.90
|-0.94
|29,097
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|11,561
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|1,01,017
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|28,820
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|58,001
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|8,79,100
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|11,650
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|58,289
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|19,235
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|1,49,242
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|4,21,028
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.70
|-13.25
|-1.83
|1,62,144
|Coforge
|1163.40
|-22.95
|-1.93
|1,96,005
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2648.85
|-55.95
|-2.07
|64,454
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|12,841
|IDFC First Bank
|71.79
|-1.69
|-2.30
|74,93,406
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|13,62,638
|Info Edge (India)
|1006.20
|-25.50
|-2.47
|31,077
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.55
|-2.65
|1,56,53,283
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|4,19,639
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10147.30
|-391.40
|-3.71
|1,44,069
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|1,73,07,513