BSE Premium Consumption Index

NSE
BSE
BSE Premium Consumption
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
4948.14 Closed
-2.38-120.43
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-3.5
1M
-4
3M
-9.9
6M
-11.4
1Y
7.2
5Y
-4.8
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Anand Rathi Wealth		3120.2544.751.4613,449
Sheela Foam		554.555.701.042,375
Vedant Fashions		390.750.850.2232,483
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.1027,938
EIH		313.15-0.35-0.1111,377
Lemon Tree Hotels		113.45-0.15-0.131,89,109
PVR INOX		1020.70-1.50-0.1526,193
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.384,32,914
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		101.50-0.60-0.591,25,567
United Spirits		1373.25-9.95-0.7240,705
United Breweries		1588.10-15.55-0.971,682
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		66.27-0.76-1.132,05,445
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.1593,068
Cera Sanitaryware		4823.60-66.20-1.35523
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.3653,950
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.3870,17,231
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.381,02,703
Radico Khaitan		2603.00-45.20-1.7111,051
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.921,53,953
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.942,52,964
ITC Hotels		172.60-3.55-2.023,55,826
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.286,87,491
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.3438,142
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.4013,62,638
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.432,63,569
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.831,391
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.899,77,237
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.155,63,735
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.2927,046
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.3015,65,349
TBO Tek		1176.80-49.55-4.047,425
BLS International Services		267.20-11.65-4.182,05,646
Swiggy		289.40-12.70-4.208,94,720
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.253,97,889
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
Market News

