BSE MidCap Share Price

NSE
BSE
BSE MIDCAP

BSE MidCap
₹31,435.62 Closed
0.75+235.02 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

81
43
1W
2.3
1M
3.6
3M
15.9
6M
28.4
1Y
23
5Y
87.1
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
31,180.2536.150.12
111
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
491-0.90-0.18
1,49,464
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
22,713.95-404.70-1.75
719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,013.43.850.19
27,854
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
329.958.902.77
18,89,992
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
184.22.601.43
2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
217.9-1.45-0.66
87,911
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,711.85-16.55-0.96
10,880
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
3,616-22.95-0.63
15,380
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,84021.650.45
9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,915.85-35.00-1.79
21,438
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
825.55-2.75-0.33
18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
724.62.250.31
28,561
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
7,337.5-96.35-1.30
364
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,363.537.701.62
5,449
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,784.25-19.15-0.40
532
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,077.9510.901.02
25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
260.651.250.48
1,49,735
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
143.05-1.70-1.17
95,317
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,415.91.850.13
5,483
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
687.415.102.25
18,207
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,921.8-53.95-1.36
1,185
303.53.551.18
59,241
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,700.05-4.20-0.25
24,118
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,132.751.002.45
4,720
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,224.154.400.20
14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
437.9-2.90-0.66
59,688
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
535.3511.352.17
26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,655.05-5.20-0.31
930
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
265.6-1.25-0.47
5,28,305
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
219.552.100.97
26,223
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
5,531.65-38.60-0.69
662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,766.828.451.64
53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,44011.900.83
4,713
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
758.9-8.25-1.08
44,042
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
62.961.181.91
20,77,226
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
538.82.700.50
12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,646.51.500.09
6,945
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
457.858.401.87
1,96,472
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
39,450-113.00-0.29
177
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
623.3500
3,526
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
60.130.350.59
3,77,858
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
93.440.100.11
28,60,64,193
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
424.253.250.77
3,02,697
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.15-0.50-1.63
27,96,210
688.1516.002.38
6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
464.65-3.00-0.64
24,285
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
865.9-7.20-0.82
8,246
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
700.5516.652.43
1,97,120
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
354.854.401.26
59,740
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
505.8-6.90-1.35
1,23,703
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
338.96.201.86
60,266
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
396.25-3.45-0.86
1,02,011
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
433.29.552.25
2,52,302
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
126.451.751.40
3,39,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4,448.8542.100.96
11,050
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,089.5-6.30-0.57
16,408
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
678.658.401.25
17,181
298.91.550.52
73,324
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
934.92.150.23
17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
575.25-15.50-2.62
39,409
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
907.55-11.20-1.22
2,261
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,432.754.800.20
7,219
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,08,089.35-694.95-0.64
120
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,271.110.400.82
12,533
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
902.8-10.95-1.20
31,085
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
50.280.020.04
13,65,917
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
317.35.551.78
21,508
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
130.57.656.23
16,73,920
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
344.77.402.19
11,191
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,127.37.100.63
7,835
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
272.2-1.00-0.37
1,78,004
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,14038.250.93
2,522
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
39,795.65-346.10-0.86
281
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,248.4517.701.44
17,165
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
769.35-5.10-0.66
11,122
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,556.45188.103.50
18,392
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
219.454.051.88
1,12,612
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,623.35-4.55-0.13
4,610
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,078.125.202.39
60,990
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,203.683.101.62
13,809
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
257.4-2.90-1.11
12,08,048
16,086.5118.400.74
273
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5001.000.20
23,755
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
238.70.450.19
11,55,424
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
923.5514.301.57
7,874
97.751.901.98
11,33,468
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,157.75106.203.48
5,165
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,918-6.75-0.35
41,605
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
63.230.620.99
15,12,669
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
591-5.55-0.93
66,187
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
96.956.296.94
22,92,356
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
620.63.600.58
49,131
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,408.85-39.10-0.88
11,108
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
1,851.6561.253.42
1,67,436
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
7,278.932.700.45
4,064
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
130.151.200.93
38,465
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
888.921.702.50
12,194
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,789.85-53.65-2.91
32,819
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
665.38.351.27
23,490
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
2,059.359.900.48
32,217
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,985.9583.152.86
16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,454.635.252.48
38,776
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.260.370.43
11,76,504
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,55135.202.32
4,487
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
910.3510.601.18
1,60,000
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,257.8-3.75-0.30
6,337
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
10.030.9810.83
18,38,20,911
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
869.35-0.55-0.06
64,547
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,631.50.200.01
1,865
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
17.340.543.21
6,49,47,089
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
262.550.300.11
5,48,014

