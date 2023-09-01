Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|31,180.25
|36.15
|0.12
|111
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|491
|-0.90
|-0.18
|1,49,464
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|22,713.95
|-404.70
|-1.75
|719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|329.95
|8.90
|2.77
|18,89,992
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|184.2
|2.60
|1.43
|2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|217.9
|-1.45
|-0.66
|87,911
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,711.85
|-16.55
|-0.96
|10,880
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|3,616
|-22.95
|-0.63
|15,380
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,840
|21.65
|0.45
|9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,915.85
|-35.00
|-1.79
|21,438
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|7,337.5
|-96.35
|-1.30
|364
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,363.5
|37.70
|1.62
|5,449
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,784.25
|-19.15
|-0.40
|532
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|260.65
|1.25
|0.48
|1,49,735
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|328.4
|7.90
|2.46
|3,85,180
Castrol India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|143.05
|-1.70
|-1.17
|95,317
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,415.9
|1.85
|0.13
|5,483
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|687.4
|15.10
|2.25
|18,207
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,921.8
|-53.95
|-1.36
|1,185
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,700.05
|-4.20
|-0.25
|24,118
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,132.7
|51.00
|2.45
|4,720
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,224.15
|4.40
|0.20
|14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|437.9
|-2.90
|-0.66
|59,688
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|535.35
|11.35
|2.17
|26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,655.05
|-5.20
|-0.31
|930
Exide Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|265.6
|-1.25
|-0.47
|5,28,305
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|219.55
|2.10
|0.97
|26,223
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|5,531.65
|-38.60
|-0.69
|662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,766.8
|28.45
|1.64
|53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,440
|11.90
|0.83
|4,713
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|758.9
|-8.25
|-1.08
|44,042
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|62.96
|1.18
|1.91
|20,77,226
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|538.8
|2.70
|0.50
|12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.5
|1.50
|0.09
|6,945
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|457.85
|8.40
|1.87
|1,96,472
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,943.55
|52.80
|1.36
|26,020
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|39,450
|-113.00
|-0.29
|177
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|623.35
|0
|0
|3,526
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|60.13
|0.35
|0.59
|3,77,858
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|93.44
|0.10
|0.11
|28,60,64,193
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.25
|0.77
|3,02,697
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.15
|-0.50
|-1.63
|27,96,210
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|688.15
|16.00
|2.38
|6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|55.65
|5.44
|10.83
|2,91,99,076
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|464.65
|-3.00
|-0.64
|24,285
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|865.9
|-7.20
|-0.82
|8,246
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|700.55
|16.65
|2.43
|1,97,120
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|354.85
|4.40
|1.26
|59,740
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|505.8
|-6.90
|-1.35
|1,23,703
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|338.9
|6.20
|1.86
|60,266
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|396.25
|-3.45
|-0.86
|1,02,011
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.55
|2.25
|2,52,302
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|126.45
|1.75
|1.40
|3,39,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|4,448.85
|42.10
|0.96
|11,050
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|678.65
|8.40
|1.25
|17,181
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|298.9
|1.55
|0.52
|73,324
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|934.9
|2.15
|0.23
|17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|575.25
|-15.50
|-2.62
|39,409
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|907.55
|-11.20
|-1.22
|2,261
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,432.75
|4.80
|0.20
|7,219
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,08,089.35
|-694.95
|-0.64
|120
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,271.1
|10.40
|0.82
|12,533
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|902.8
|-10.95
|-1.20
|31,085
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|50.28
|0.02
|0.04
|13,65,917
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|317.3
|5.55
|1.78
|21,508
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.65
|6.23
|16,73,920
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|344.7
|7.40
|2.19
|11,191
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,127.3
|7.10
|0.63
|7,835
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|272.2
|-1.00
|-0.37
|1,78,004
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,140
|38.25
|0.93
|2,522
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|39,795.65
|-346.10
|-0.86
|281
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,248.45
|17.70
|1.44
|17,165
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|769.35
|-5.10
|-0.66
|11,122
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,556.45
|188.10
|3.50
|18,392
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|219.45
|4.05
|1.88
|1,12,612
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,623.35
|-4.55
|-0.13
|4,610
Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,078.1
|25.20
|2.39
|60,990
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,203.6
|83.10
|1.62
|13,809
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.90
|-1.11
|12,08,048
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|16,086.5
|118.40
|0.74
|273
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|500
|1.00
|0.20
|23,755
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|238.7
|0.45
|0.19
|11,55,424
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|923.55
|14.30
|1.57
|7,874
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|97.75
|1.90
|1.98
|11,33,468
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,157.75
|106.20
|3.48
|5,165
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,918
|-6.75
|-0.35
|41,605
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|63.23
|0.62
|0.99
|15,12,669
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|591
|-5.55
|-0.93
|66,187
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.29
|6.94
|22,92,356
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|620.6
|3.60
|0.58
|49,131
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,408.85
|-39.10
|-0.88
|11,108
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|1,851.65
|61.25
|3.42
|1,67,436
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|7,278.9
|32.70
|0.45
|4,064
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|130.15
|1.20
|0.93
|38,465
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|888.9
|21.70
|2.50
|12,194
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,789.85
|-53.65
|-2.91
|32,819
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|665.3
|8.35
|1.27
|23,490
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|2,059.35
|9.90
|0.48
|32,217
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|2,985.95
|83.15
|2.86
|16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,454.6
|35.25
|2.48
|38,776
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.26
|0.37
|0.43
|11,76,504
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,551
|35.20
|2.32
|4,487
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|910.35
|10.60
|1.18
|1,60,000
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,257.8
|-3.75
|-0.30
|6,337
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|10.03
|0.98
|10.83
|18,38,20,911
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|869.35
|-0.55
|-0.06
|64,547
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,631.5
|0.20
|0.01
|1,865
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|17.34
|0.54
|3.21
|6,49,47,089
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.30
|0.11
|5,48,014