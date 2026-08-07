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44246.27 Closed
-1.56-699.21
As on Jan 23, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-4.2
1M
-5.5
3M
-5
6M
-5.2
1Y
3.6
5Y
138.6
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.2545,02,110
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.8415,34,090
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.5019.705.073,61,299
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.0071.504.501,20,467
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.074,76,760
JSW Infrastructure		340.0013.154.0283,728
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.493,85,137
Vedant Fashions		518.2517.103.412,10,158
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.985,49,094
Clean Science & Technology		794.7522.752.9581,664
Deepak Nitrite		1796.0046.302.6579,006
GMR Airports		108.402.752.601,59,001
Mphasis		2480.0558.552.421,69,004
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		1982.2046.102.386,928
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.372,12,166
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751,921
Federal Bank		358.806.751.9272,802
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.151.651.788,34,832
Endurance Technologies		2925.0048.901.706,182
Bank of India		144.802.301.613,50,456
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745,611
Crisil		4604.6056.951.253,393
Balkrishna Industries		2460.0526.751.1012,014
Laurus Labs		1855.0019.001.0365,206
L&T Technology Services		3591.0035.451.006,929
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
Vodafone Idea		12.750.110.871,53,71,289
UNO Minda		1275.0011.000.8745,270
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.809,05,086
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2600.0020.400.794,070
PB Fintech		1610.0012.500.7829,745
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
APL Apollo Tubes		1964.0013.000.6734,898
Emami		411.802.700.6649,581
Alkem Laboratories		5643.4034.950.622,854
Patanjali Foods		357.002.000.568,03,320
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558,888
Brainbees Solutions		214.651.000.4733,247
Page Industries		39985.00143.400.36167
Aarti Industries		501.851.750.3555,508
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242,050
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8516.2025.600.301,206
Delhivery		471.101.200.265,25,417
Ajanta Pharma		3480.208.200.245,434
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.231,00,761
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.221,07,480
Dalmia Bharat		1827.553.550.192,544
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.310.100.165,09,504
Astral		1442.102.100.154,377
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.101,92,308
Ipca Laboratories		1734.901.450.085,314
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831,288
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410,540
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.011,02,495
Gillette India		7697.001.100.011,519
Godrej Industries		1305.000.0506,028
Oberoi Realty		1777.00-0.70-0.041,55,169
Schaeffler India		4030.00-2.95-0.07516
Gland Pharma		2615.00-2.50-0.1018,244
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.117,46,317
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227,856
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460,252
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174,612
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.191,90,321
Jindal Steel		1097.80-2.20-0.2015,463
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.2248,249
Torrent Power		1322.00-3.00-0.2315,512
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.259,53,993
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4952.00-13.00-0.2612,155
Polycab India		9268.00-25.55-0.276,398
MRF		133515.00-374.90-0.28192
Abbott India		27801.30-84.55-0.30382
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.90-1.10-0.3116,024
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865,965
Rajesh Exports		84.20-0.33-0.397,701
IDFC First Bank		84.51-0.33-0.3942,90,277
YES Bank		22.70-0.10-0.4429,69,655
Sun TV Network		487.00-2.25-0.4611,243
IDBI Bank		84.11-0.40-0.471,19,331
Coromandel International		2065.90-10.00-0.483,155
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2287.00-12.00-0.5218,026
Kansai Nerolac Paints		210.00-1.15-0.5449,781
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514,181
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.576,62,314
3M India		35883.60-211.55-0.59160
NMDC		85.24-0.51-0.594,50,909
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4517.00-27.95-0.618,548
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.651,10,456
UCO Bank		26.45-0.18-0.681,60,813
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.60-0.67-0.752,93,532
The New India Assurance Company		177.65-1.35-0.7571,536
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.763,17,492
Linde India		7085.00-54.50-0.76473
SJVN		67.88-0.54-0.791,26,932
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932,273
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864,253
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		568.20-5.20-0.9113,258
ACC		1366.00-12.75-0.9211,710
Ola Electric Mobility		41.07-0.38-0.9240,54,806
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.975,89,196
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.984,04,141
Au Small Finance Bank		1082.70-10.90-1.0062,876
Supreme Industries		3425.00-35.00-1.013,189
Bayer Cropscience		4171.30-43.75-1.041,534
Relaxo Footwears		421.00-4.50-1.0621,776
Honeywell Automation India		37791.05-429.45-1.1285
Godrej Properties		2070.85-24.15-1.1525,336
United Breweries		1397.80-16.45-1.164,139
Castrol India		191.90-2.30-1.186,33,512
PI Industries		2762.75-33.25-1.197,235
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.211,58,353
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.225,12,424
HDB Financial Services		666.30-8.65-1.281,37,336
Lupin		2360.00-31.50-1.3258,561
Lodha Developers		1210.00-17.00-1.3960,325
Vishal Mega Mart		108.55-1.60-1.453,43,781
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1737.25-26.40-1.5026,233
Indraprastha Gas		152.00-2.35-1.5292,477
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-0.53-1.522,88,031
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		346.50-5.60-1.5912,431
Max Financial Services		1500.00-24.80-1.639,277
Biocon		430.00-7.50-1.711,99,075
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1193.00-21.00-1.731,67,428
Shriram Finance		1115.00-24.00-2.111,92,773
Whirlpool of India		812.00-17.90-2.165,09,257
The Ramco Cements		915.00-21.70-2.324,985
Aditya Birla Capital		414.50-10.50-2.472,31,457
L&T Finance		310.90-8.10-2.542,86,544
Gujarat Energy		266.80-8.55-3.1165,002
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.541,76,192
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.65-18.35-6.8517,64,100
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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