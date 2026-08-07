Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25
|45,02,110
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84
|15,34,090
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.50
|19.70
|5.07
|3,61,299
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1661.00
|71.50
|4.50
|1,20,467
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|32.00
|4.07
|4,76,760
|JSW Infrastructure
|340.00
|13.15
|4.02
|83,728
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|3,85,137
|Vedant Fashions
|518.25
|17.10
|3.41
|2,10,158
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|5,49,094
|Clean Science & Technology
|794.75
|22.75
|2.95
|81,664
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.00
|46.30
|2.65
|79,006
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|1,59,001
|Mphasis
|2480.05
|58.55
|2.42
|1,69,004
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|1982.20
|46.10
|2.38
|6,928
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|11.25
|2.37
|2,12,166
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51,921
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72,802
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.15
|1.65
|1.78
|8,34,832
|Endurance Technologies
|2925.00
|48.90
|1.70
|6,182
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|3,50,456
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45,611
|Crisil
|4604.60
|56.95
|1.25
|3,393
|Balkrishna Industries
|2460.05
|26.75
|1.10
|12,014
|Laurus Labs
|1855.00
|19.00
|1.03
|65,206
|L&T Technology Services
|3591.00
|35.45
|1.00
|6,929
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.11
|0.87
|1,53,71,289
|UNO Minda
|1275.00
|11.00
|0.87
|45,270
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1.45
|0.80
|9,05,086
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2600.00
|20.40
|0.79
|4,070
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29,745
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1964.00
|13.00
|0.67
|34,898
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49,581
|Alkem Laboratories
|5643.40
|34.95
|0.62
|2,854
|Patanjali Foods
|357.00
|2.00
|0.56
|8,03,320
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8,888
|Brainbees Solutions
|214.65
|1.00
|0.47
|33,247
|Page Industries
|39985.00
|143.40
|0.36
|167
|Aarti Industries
|501.85
|1.75
|0.35
|55,508
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42,050
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8516.20
|25.60
|0.30
|1,206
|Delhivery
|471.10
|1.20
|0.26
|5,25,417
|Ajanta Pharma
|3480.20
|8.20
|0.24
|5,434
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|2.00
|0.23
|1,00,761
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|1,07,480
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.55
|3.55
|0.19
|2,544
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.10
|0.16
|5,09,504
|Astral
|1442.10
|2.10
|0.15
|4,377
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|1,92,308
|Ipca Laboratories
|1734.90
|1.45
|0.08
|5,314
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31,288
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10,540
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|1,02,495
|Gillette India
|7697.00
|1.10
|0.01
|1,519
|Godrej Industries
|1305.00
|0.05
|0
|6,028
|Oberoi Realty
|1777.00
|-0.70
|-0.04
|1,55,169
|Schaeffler India
|4030.00
|-2.95
|-0.07
|516
|Gland Pharma
|2615.00
|-2.50
|-0.10
|18,244
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|7,46,317
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27,856
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60,252
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4,612
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|1,90,321
|Jindal Steel
|1097.80
|-2.20
|-0.20
|15,463
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48,249
|Torrent Power
|1322.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|15,512
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|9,53,993
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4952.00
|-13.00
|-0.26
|12,155
|Polycab India
|9268.00
|-25.55
|-0.27
|6,398
|MRF
|133515.00
|-374.90
|-0.28
|192
|Abbott India
|27801.30
|-84.55
|-0.30
|382
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.90
|-1.10
|-0.31
|16,024
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65,965
|Rajesh Exports
|84.20
|-0.33
|-0.39
|7,701
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.33
|-0.39
|42,90,277
|YES Bank
|22.70
|-0.10
|-0.44
|29,69,655
|Sun TV Network
|487.00
|-2.25
|-0.46
|11,243
|IDBI Bank
|84.11
|-0.40
|-0.47
|1,19,331
|Coromandel International
|2065.90
|-10.00
|-0.48
|3,155
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2287.00
|-12.00
|-0.52
|18,026
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|210.00
|-1.15
|-0.54
|49,781
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|6,62,314
|3M India
|35883.60
|-211.55
|-0.59
|160
|NMDC
|85.24
|-0.51
|-0.59
|4,50,909
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4517.00
|-27.95
|-0.61
|8,548
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|1,10,456
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|-0.18
|-0.68
|1,60,813
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.60
|-0.67
|-0.75
|2,93,532
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.65
|-1.35
|-0.75
|71,536
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|3,17,492
|Linde India
|7085.00
|-54.50
|-0.76
|473
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|1,26,932
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32,273
|Solar Industries India
|18400.00
|-160.00
|-0.86
|4,253
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|568.20
|-5.20
|-0.91
|13,258
|ACC
|1366.00
|-12.75
|-0.92
|11,710
|Ola Electric Mobility
|41.07
|-0.38
|-0.92
|40,54,806
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|5,89,196
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|-1.75
|-0.98
|4,04,141
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1082.70
|-10.90
|-1.00
|62,876
|Supreme Industries
|3425.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|3,189
|Bayer Cropscience
|4171.30
|-43.75
|-1.04
|1,534
|Relaxo Footwears
|421.00
|-4.50
|-1.06
|21,776
|Honeywell Automation India
|37791.05
|-429.45
|-1.12
|85
|Godrej Properties
|2070.85
|-24.15
|-1.15
|25,336
|United Breweries
|1397.80
|-16.45
|-1.16
|4,139
|Castrol India
|191.90
|-2.30
|-1.18
|6,33,512
|PI Industries
|2762.75
|-33.25
|-1.19
|7,235
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|1,58,353
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|5,12,424
|HDB Financial Services
|666.30
|-8.65
|-1.28
|1,37,336
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-31.50
|-1.32
|58,561
|Lodha Developers
|1210.00
|-17.00
|-1.39
|60,325
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.55
|-1.60
|-1.45
|3,43,781
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1737.25
|-26.40
|-1.50
|26,233
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-2.35
|-1.52
|92,477
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|-0.53
|-1.52
|2,88,031
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|346.50
|-5.60
|-1.59
|12,431
|Max Financial Services
|1500.00
|-24.80
|-1.63
|9,277
|Biocon
|430.00
|-7.50
|-1.71
|1,99,075
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1193.00
|-21.00
|-1.73
|1,67,428
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-24.00
|-2.11
|1,92,773
|Whirlpool of India
|812.00
|-17.90
|-2.16
|5,09,257
|The Ramco Cements
|915.00
|-21.70
|-2.32
|4,985
|Aditya Birla Capital
|414.50
|-10.50
|-2.47
|2,31,457
|L&T Finance
|310.90
|-8.10
|-2.54
|2,86,544
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|-8.55
|-3.11
|65,002
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|1,76,192
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.65
|-18.35
|-6.85
|17,64,100