Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of hospitality companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on hospitality stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Sapphire Foods India
|223.35
|23.65
|11.84
|3004.86
|Devyani International
|134.85
|11.05
|8.93
|889.49
|Travel Food Services
|1424.60
|92.65
|6.96
|69.79
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|95.17
|4.80
|5.31
|1499.38
|Valor Estate
|116.25
|5.50
|4.97
|11.31
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|52.55
|1.52
|2.98
|170.10
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|11.25
|2.37
|212.17
|Westlife Foodworld
|588.00
|11.10
|1.92
|6.48
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|519.25
|8.90
|1.74
|29.47
|Wonderla Holidays
|494.35
|8.35
|1.72
|5.05
|Advent Hotels International
|147.95
|1.60
|1.09
|6.57
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|132.40
|1.10
|0.84
|3.33
|Chalet Hotels
|866.15
|3.25
|0.38
|2.78
|United Foodbrands
|810.80
|3.00
|0.37
|26.46
|BLS International Services
|254.30
|0.50
|0.20
|101.11
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|102.50
|HLV
|7.27
|0
|0
|33.36
|ITC Hotels
|170.95
|-0.15
|-0.09
|738.44
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|120.45
|-0.30
|-0.25
|7.06
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|229.85
|-0.70
|-0.30
|4.18
|Easy Trip Planners
|6.59
|-0.02
|-0.30
|567.33
|Benares Hotels
|10169.00
|-31.95
|-0.31
|0.05
|Delta Corp
|63.20
|-0.22
|-0.35
|29.66
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Oriental Hotels
|127.70
|-1.40
|-1.08
|15.31
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|700.00
|-9.15
|-1.29
|6.39
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.00
|-1.75
|-1.55
|123.19
|Juniper Hotels
|195.00
|-3.15
|-1.59
|29.77
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|362.00
|-6.60
|-1.79
|5.61
|Samhi Hotels
|172.90
|-3.35
|-1.90
|29.77
|Thomas Cook (India)
|104.05
|-2.25
|-2.12
|29.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|600.00
|-14.40
|-2.34
|3.03
|Praveg
|279.90
|-6.85
|-2.39
|5.68
|EIH Associated Hotels
|303.00
|-8.90
|-2.85
|4.30
|Yatra Online
|107.00
|-3.25
|-2.95
|48.50
|EIH
|306.70
|-19.35
|-5.93
|1388.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|176.00
|-25.70
|-12.74
|417.73
The top gainers among the Hospitality sector stocks today are Sapphire Foods India (up 11.84%) and Devyani International (up 8.93%). On the other hand, the top losers include LE Travenues Technology (down 12.74%) and EIH (down 5.93%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hospitality sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund
|8.01
|Indian Hotels Company
|3.99
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|7.74
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-2.58
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|7.40
|Indian Hotels Company
|4.06
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|7.19
|LE Travenues Technology
|-1.22