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List of Hospitality Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of hospitality companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on hospitality stocks here.

Hospitality Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sapphire Foods India		223.3523.6511.843004.86
Devyani International		134.8511.058.93889.49
Travel Food Services		1424.6092.656.9669.79
Restaurant Brands Asia		95.174.805.311499.38
Valor Estate		116.255.504.9711.31
Imagicaaworld Entertainment		52.551.522.98170.10
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.37212.17
Westlife Foodworld		588.0011.101.926.48
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		519.258.901.7429.47
Wonderla Holidays		494.358.351.725.05
Advent Hotels International		147.951.601.096.57
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		132.401.100.843.33
Chalet Hotels		866.153.250.382.78
United Foodbrands		810.803.000.3726.46
BLS International Services		254.300.500.20101.11
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.01102.50
HLV		7.270033.36
ITC Hotels		170.95-0.15-0.09738.44
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460.25
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		120.45-0.30-0.257.06
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		229.85-0.70-0.304.18
Easy Trip Planners		6.59-0.02-0.30567.33
Benares Hotels		10169.00-31.95-0.310.05
Delta Corp		63.20-0.22-0.3529.66
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Oriental Hotels		127.70-1.40-1.0815.31
India Tourism Development Corporation		700.00-9.15-1.296.39
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.00-1.75-1.55123.19
Juniper Hotels		195.00-3.15-1.5929.77
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts		362.00-6.60-1.795.61
Samhi Hotels		172.90-3.35-1.9029.77
Thomas Cook (India)		104.05-2.25-2.1229.80
Ventive Hospitality		600.00-14.40-2.343.03
Praveg		279.90-6.85-2.395.68
EIH Associated Hotels		303.00-8.90-2.854.30
Yatra Online		107.00-3.25-2.9548.50
EIH		306.70-19.35-5.931388.07
LE Travenues Technology		176.00-25.70-12.74417.73
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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The top gainers among the Hospitality sector stocks today are Sapphire Foods India (up 11.84%) and Devyani International (up 8.93%). On the other hand, the top losers include LE Travenues Technology (down 12.74%) and EIH (down 5.93%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hospitality sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Hospitality Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund8.01Indian Hotels Company3.99
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund7.74Jubilant Foodworks-2.58
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund7.40Indian Hotels Company4.06
Taurus Infrastructure Fund7.19LE Travenues Technology-1.22

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