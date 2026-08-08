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List of Premium Consumption Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of premium consumption companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on premium consumption stocks here.

Premium Consumption Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Vedant Fashions		518.2517.103.41210.16
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.53204.07
Kalyan Jewellers India		610.0012.002.012222.99
Radico Khaitan		4550.0080.001.7914.26
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.004.500.52112.59
Anand Rathi Wealth		2079.8010.400.507.75
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534.31
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838.52
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.36177.64
Page Industries		39985.00143.400.360.17
DLF		645.002.100.3381.29
BLS International Services		254.300.500.20101.11
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.310.100.16509.50
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.01102.50
ITC Hotels		170.95-0.15-0.09738.44
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460.25
BSE Premium Consumption		5610.58-13.79-0.250.00
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		94.25-0.44-0.4640.59
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.49829.16
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.90-1.80-0.54273.74
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
TBO Tek		1614.95-9.90-0.6110.67
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.8238.24
Godrej Properties		2070.85-24.15-1.1525.34
United Breweries		1397.80-16.45-1.164.14
Phoenix Mills		1894.00-23.20-1.216.79
Lodha Developers		1210.00-17.00-1.3960.33
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.00-1.75-1.55123.19
PVR INOX		1124.30-18.10-1.5815.04
360 One Wam		1166.10-19.90-1.6833.04
Angel One		292.20-5.00-1.68322.34
Swiggy		280.35-7.65-2.6614433.97
United Spirits		1473.00-43.00-2.8411.79
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.54176.19
Cera Sanitaryware		6063.60-237.05-3.761.39
Sheela Foam		672.00-26.30-3.7735.57
EIH		306.70-19.35-5.931388.07
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Premium Consumption sector stocks today are Vedant Fashions (up 3.41%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include EIH (down 5.93%) and Sheela Foam (down 3.77%).

Meanwhile, the BSE Premium Consumption Index is trading at 5610.58 (down 0.25%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 6.76%. The top gainers during this period are FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 65.26%) and Radico Khaitan (up 61.69%). On the other hand, the top losers include Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 45.52%) and BLS International Services (down 35.87%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Premium Consumption sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Premium Consumption Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund44.99Mahindra & Mahindra23.30
Nippon India Consumption Fund42.20Mahindra & Mahindra2.30
ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund41.36Mahindra & Mahindra23.73

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