Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of premium consumption companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on premium consumption stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Vedant Fashions
|518.25
|17.10
|3.41
|210.16
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|204.07
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|12.00
|2.01
|2222.99
|Radico Khaitan
|4550.00
|80.00
|1.79
|14.26
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|4.50
|0.52
|112.59
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2079.80
|10.40
|0.50
|7.75
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34.31
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38.52
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|177.64
|Page Industries
|39985.00
|143.40
|0.36
|0.17
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81.29
|BLS International Services
|254.30
|0.50
|0.20
|101.11
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.10
|0.16
|509.50
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|102.50
|ITC Hotels
|170.95
|-0.15
|-0.09
|738.44
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60.25
|BSE Premium Consumption
|5610.58
|-13.79
|-0.25
|0.00
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|94.25
|-0.44
|-0.46
|40.59
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|829.16
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|-1.80
|-0.54
|273.74
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|TBO Tek
|1614.95
|-9.90
|-0.61
|10.67
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38.24
|Godrej Properties
|2070.85
|-24.15
|-1.15
|25.34
|United Breweries
|1397.80
|-16.45
|-1.16
|4.14
|Phoenix Mills
|1894.00
|-23.20
|-1.21
|6.79
|Lodha Developers
|1210.00
|-17.00
|-1.39
|60.33
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.00
|-1.75
|-1.55
|123.19
|PVR INOX
|1124.30
|-18.10
|-1.58
|15.04
|360 One Wam
|1166.10
|-19.90
|-1.68
|33.04
|Angel One
|292.20
|-5.00
|-1.68
|322.34
|Swiggy
|280.35
|-7.65
|-2.66
|14433.97
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11.79
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|176.19
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6063.60
|-237.05
|-3.76
|1.39
|Sheela Foam
|672.00
|-26.30
|-3.77
|35.57
|EIH
|306.70
|-19.35
|-5.93
|1388.07
The top gainers among the Premium Consumption sector stocks today are Vedant Fashions (up 3.41%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%). On the other hand, the top losers include EIH (down 5.93%) and Sheela Foam (down 3.77%).
Meanwhile, the BSE Premium Consumption Index is trading at 5610.58 (down 0.25%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 6.76%. The top gainers during this period are FSN E-Commerce Ventures (up 65.26%) and Radico Khaitan (up 61.69%). On the other hand, the top losers include Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 45.52%) and BLS International Services (down 35.87%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Premium Consumption sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|44.99
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.30
|Nippon India Consumption Fund
|42.20
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Transportation and Logistics Fund
|41.36
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|23.73