Nomura has come up with its Q1FY27 earnings preview for the Indian hotel sector. The brokerage emphasised that the domestic demand is largely offsetting the negative impact of geopolitical tension and the slump in international travel.

Nomura has named Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts as the top pick in the sector, followed by Indian Hotels Company and then ITC Hotels. They maintain a ‘Neutral’ stance on Phoenix Mills and Chalet Hotels.

Nomura on Leela

Nomura expects a strong performance with revenue growth of 14% year-over-year and EBITDA growth of 16% YoY. Growth is driven by low double-digit RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) increases, primarily through ADR (Average Daily Rate) growth. The company will also begin consolidating its Coorg Hotel acquisition this quarter.

Nomura on Indian Hotels

The brokerage expected revenue and EBITDA growth of 13% YoY. The company’s performance is bolstered by the stabilisation of new hotels like Ginger and Vivanta in Ekta Nagar, the opening of 100 Keys in Taj Varanasi, and the return of 150 renovated rooms at Taj Palace in Delhi. The brokerage house estimates standalone revenue at Rs 1,170 crore.

Nomura on ITC Hotels

Nomura said that the company’s hospitality-only revenue and EBITDA are expected to grow by 8% YoY. However, including revenue recognition from the residential segment, total revenue and EBITDA growth are expected at 22% YoY. Management noted a weak April followed by improvements in May and June.

Nomura on Chalet Hotels

The brokerage has a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock and expects it to show resilience with 10% revenue growth and 12% EBITDA growth (excluding residential). While properties in Mumbai (JW Marriott) remain strong, the company faced challenges in its Powai and Bangalore locations. Commercial revenue is likely to grow 15-16% YoY.

Nomura on Phoenix Mills

While retail consumption is expected to grow by a robust 25-30% YoY, retail income is only projected to grow by 17% YoY.

Base rental impact lag occurs because newer malls (like those in Bangalore) are currently only charging base rentals and not yet earning incremental revenue from consumption.

Also, Nomura expects an earnings miss for Phoenix Mills relative to consensus, with total revenue and EBITDA growth estimated at 14% and 15%, respectively.

Stock Name Rating Price target Upside/ (Downside) Leela Palaces Hotels Buy 530 11.30% Indian Hotels Buy 800 9.70% ITC Hotels Buy 195 8.90% Chalet Hotels Neutral 890 6.60% Phoenix Mills Neutral 1,700 -17%

Conclusion

However, Nomura highlighted that the primary risks across the hotel sector stocks comprise concerns emerging from the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, impacting demand, and high inflation, potentially compressing margins. For hotels specifically, slower-than-expected ADR growth or delays in new hotel openings are significant concerns.