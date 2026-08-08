Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of Hotel Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of hotel companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on hotel stocks here.

Hotel Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		519.258.901.7429.47
Chalet Hotels		866.153.250.382.78
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.01102.50
ITC Hotels		170.95-0.15-0.09738.44
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		120.45-0.30-0.257.06
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		229.85-0.70-0.304.18
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Oriental Hotels		127.70-1.40-1.0815.31
India Tourism Development Corporation		700.00-9.15-1.296.39
Lemon Tree Hotels		111.00-1.75-1.55123.19
Juniper Hotels		195.00-3.15-1.5929.77
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts		362.00-6.60-1.795.61
Samhi Hotels		172.90-3.35-1.9029.77
Ventive Hospitality		600.00-14.40-2.343.03
Brigade Hotel Ventures		60.05-1.61-2.6127.09
EIH Associated Hotels		303.00-8.90-2.854.30
EIH		306.70-19.35-5.931388.07
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Hotel sector stocks today are Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts (up 1.74%) and Chalet Hotels (up 0.38%). On the other hand, the top losers include EIH (down 5.93%) and EIH Associated Hotels (down 2.85%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hotel sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Hotel Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund7.66Indian Hotels Company3.99
Taurus Flexi Cap Fund4.05Samhi Hotels9.20
360 One Focused Fund3.83Indian Hotels Company9.29
Shriram Flexi Cap Fund3.49Samhi Hotels4.06

Hotel Sector News

More Hotel News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse