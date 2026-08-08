Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of hotel companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on hotel stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|519.25
|8.90
|1.74
|29.47
|Chalet Hotels
|866.15
|3.25
|0.38
|2.78
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|102.50
|ITC Hotels
|170.95
|-0.15
|-0.09
|738.44
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|120.45
|-0.30
|-0.25
|7.06
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|229.85
|-0.70
|-0.30
|4.18
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Oriental Hotels
|127.70
|-1.40
|-1.08
|15.31
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|700.00
|-9.15
|-1.29
|6.39
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|111.00
|-1.75
|-1.55
|123.19
|Juniper Hotels
|195.00
|-3.15
|-1.59
|29.77
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|362.00
|-6.60
|-1.79
|5.61
|Samhi Hotels
|172.90
|-3.35
|-1.90
|29.77
|Ventive Hospitality
|600.00
|-14.40
|-2.34
|3.03
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|60.05
|-1.61
|-2.61
|27.09
|EIH Associated Hotels
|303.00
|-8.90
|-2.85
|4.30
|EIH
|306.70
|-19.35
|-5.93
|1388.07
The top gainers among the Hotel sector stocks today are Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts (up 1.74%) and Chalet Hotels (up 0.38%). On the other hand, the top losers include EIH (down 5.93%) and EIH Associated Hotels (down 2.85%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Hotel sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund
|7.66
|Indian Hotels Company
|3.99
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|4.05
|Samhi Hotels
|9.20
|360 One Focused Fund
|3.83
|Indian Hotels Company
|9.29
|Shriram Flexi Cap Fund
|3.49
|Samhi Hotels
|4.06