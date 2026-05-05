From loud campaign rallies and big promises to tense political battles, the assembly election results across five states are finally out.

From who won and who lost, the market focus has now shifted to what it means for investors?

After the results of multiple state elections, domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal has shared its detailed view on how politics could influence markets, along with a list of its preferred stock ideas.

According to the brokerage report, the verdict carries a broader message of policy continuity and could shape market sentiment in the near as well as long term.

Let’s take a look at what is the brokerage outlook on this and the which stock it is preferring –

Motilal Oswal’s stock picks after assembly election results

Based on this backdrop, the brokerage has shared its preferred stock ideas across large-cap and mid-cap segments.

According to the report, “We continue to prefer Large Caps and Mid Caps in our model portfolio.”

Motilal Oswal: Top Nifty 50 ideas now after election verdict

Among large-cap ideas, the brokerage has identified names like Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank from the banking and telecom space.

These companies, according to the brokerage report, are expected to benefit from steady earnings growth and strong balance sheets.

In the consumption and discretionary segment, stocks such as Titan Company and Mahindra & Mahindra have been highlighted.

On the industrial and defence side, Bharat Electronics features in the list, reflecting the brokerage’s view on continued government spending and order inflows.

The metals and commodities segment is represented by Tata Steel, which tends to track global commodity cycles, while in the technology space, Infosys has been included, indicating expectations of gradual recovery in IT spending.

The brokerage has also picked InterGlobe Aviation.

Motilal Oswal: Top non-Nifty ideas now after election verdict

Beyond the benchmark index, Motilal Oswal has pointed to a wider set of opportunities across sectors.

In the auto segment, TVS Motor Company is one of the preferred names.

From the financial space, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and AU Small Finance Bank have been highlighted, indicating continued growth in financial savings and credit demand.

In the hospitality sector, Indian Hotels Company has been included, which is linked to travel and tourism recovery trends.

The brokerage has also identified new-age and consumption-driven businesses like Lenskart and Delhivery.

From the manufacturing and electronics space, Dixon Technologies (India) stands out, driven by the government’s push for local manufacturing.

In the renewable energy segment, Waaree Energies has been picked.

Technology and IT services exposure continues through Coforge, while in the consumer space, Radico Khaitan has also been mentioned.

Market mood: Stability matters more than surprises

According to the brokerage report, the election outcome is likely to be seen positively by the market.

The report noted, “…multiple state election verdict will be viewed positively by the market, not only for the message of a progressive change but more from the lens of policy continuity as the hands of the ruling NDA have become stronger.”

At the same time, the brokerage pointed out that once the initial reaction settles, markets may shift focus back to global developments and earnings.

Motilal Oswal further stated, “Once the results are digested and their positive undercurrent well noted, markets will quickly shift focus to the more immediate developments in the West Asia war and the Q4FY26 earnings season.”

Earnings season: A steady but cautious picture

Apart from politics, corporate earnings remain a key driver for markets. According to the Motilal Oswal report, the ongoing earnings season has largely met expectations, with a slight positive bias.

The report stated, “Sales have been 1.6% ahead of our estimates, EBITDA has been in line, while PAT has been 2.6% ahead of estimates.”

However, the brokerage also highlighted that performance is not uniform across sectors.

Banks, consumer companies, metals, and healthcare showed stronger results, while sectors like automobiles, oil and gas, and utilities lagged behind.

Near-term risks: Global factors still in play

While domestic factors look supportive, global risks remain a concern.

Motilal Oswal also noted, “In the near-term, the market will remain hostage to volatile developments arising from the West Asian crisis, while higher commodity prices will be a key monitorable.”

Political shifts: What changed across states?

The brokerage report also highlighted major political developments across states and their long-term implications.

One of the key highlights was the shift in West Bengal. According to the report, “This will be a watershed day in West Bengal politics.”

It further added that this transition could improve the state’s economic outlook over time by attracting investments and improving business conditions.

In Tamil Nadu, a new political entrant made a strong debut, indicating a shift in voter preferences. Meanwhile, Assam saw continuity, with the same party returning to power for a third term.

The report also pointed out a broader trend, that is, voters are increasingly focusing on performance rather than just incumbency.

What this means for markets

The key takeaway from these developments is the idea of policy continuity at the national level.

According to the brokerage report, “This victory makes a strong position for BJP to create a buffer for 2029 Lok Sabha elections, which should cheer markets as it will ensure policy continuity at the Central level.”

A shifting political landscape and its economic impact

Another key point in the report is the changing nature of Indian politics.

It noted that “The relevance of incumbency in Indian politics is diminishing, and the Indian electorate is maturing steadily to vote for parties on performance.”

What should investors do next?

Markets will continue to react to a mix of domestic and global factors. Earnings growth, inflation trends, commodity prices, and geopolitical developments will all play a role.

Disclaimer: Investment ideas and stock picks mentioned in this report are based on views expressed by brokerage house Motilal Oswal and do not reflect the editorial stance of this publication. Readers should note that market investments are subject to high risk; specific mentions of large-cap and mid-cap stocks are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. It is strongly recommended that you consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor to assess your risk profile before making any financial decisions based on these projections.

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