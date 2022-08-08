HAL, TVS Motor Company among 115 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 34 scrips touch fresh lows

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 began the holiday-truncated week on a muted note. Both counter were trading marginally higher as gains in auto, metal and consumer stocks were offset by losses in financial and IT shares. Broader markets managed to move higher, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising around 0.1-0.2 per cent in early deals. HDFC Bank, M&M, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Reliance were the top Sensex gainers, while SBI, Ultratech Cement, Wipro, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Powergrid were the laggards. The stock market will remain shut on Tuesday on account of Muharram.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abirami Financial Services, Andhra Paper, Aditya Vision, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, CSL Finance, Easy Fincorp, Finotex Chemical, Gensol Engineering, Grindwell Norton, Hindustan Aeronautics, Jayant Infratech, Kaycee Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Vedant Fashions, Metro Brands, Orient Hotels, The Pheonix Mills, Rama Steel Tubes, Sanmit Infra, Tata Elxsi, TVS Motor Co, Welspun Enterprises were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE intraday. Meanwhile Alembic Pharma, Birla Tyres, Coral Laboratories, Future Retail, Investment & Precision Castings, Jetmall Spices and Masala, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Majestic Research Services and Solutions were among scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 49 securities touched 52-week high on NSE intraday, while 19 scrips were at fresh lows. Adani Total Gas, Avro India, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Grindwell Norton, Jyothy Labs, Kshitij Polyline, Vedant Fashions, Metro Brands, The Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries, Tata Elxsi, Uno Minda were among the stocks at 52-week highs. Meanwhile, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Debock Industries, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF, Industrial Finance Company, Rama Phosphates, Zenith Exports, Zensar Technologies were the scrips at fresh lows.

Volume gainers

Godha Cabcon & Insulation, Madhav Marbles and Granites, Asian Hotels (North), Weizmann, Euro India Fresh Foods, MRO-TEK Realty, AGS Transact Technologies were the top volume gainers or NSE, while Reliance Industrues, SBI, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, L&T, TCS and M&M were the Sensex volume toppers.