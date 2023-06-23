scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Eros International shares tumble 20% as SEBI bars promoters from securities markets

At the NSE, shares of the company plunged 19.92 per cent to Rs 21.10 apiece after a weak opening.

Written by PTI
Updated:
eros international shares
The stock tumbled 19.96 per cent to Rs 21.08 on the BSE.

Shares of Eros International Media Ltd fell sharply by nearly 20 per cent on Friday after Sebi barred the media and entertainment firm, its promoters, MD Sunil Arjan Lulla and CEO Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi from the securities markets in a case pertaining to the possible diversion of funds.

The stock tumbled 19.96 per cent to Rs 21.08 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares of the company plunged 19.92 per cent to Rs 21.10 apiece after a weak opening. In addition, Lulla and Dwivedi have been prohibited from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company, including Eros International or its subsidiaries until further orders, according to Sebi’s interim order on Thursday.

Also Read

Apart from Eros International and its two senior executives, two promoter entities Eros Worldwide FZ LLC and Eros Digital Private Ltd, have also been restrained by the markets regulator. Further, the regulator has directed BSE to appoint a forensic auditor to examine the books of accounts of three BSE-listed companies — Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd, and Spicy Entertainment and Media Ltd — who prima facie acted as conduits in the alleged diversion of funds by Eros.

Also Read
Also Read

The forensic auditor will submit the report to the exchange within three months. In its 53-page order, Sebi, prima facie, found that the books of accounts of the company have been overstated and do not present a true and fair picture of its financial health.

“The transactions between the ‘content advance entities’ and the ‘trade receivable entities’, raise the possibility that Eros International was circulating funds whereby amounts transferred as content advances were subsequently recognized as revenue by routing it through trade receivables entities,” Sebi said.

More Stories on
bse
Eros International
Market
NSE
Sebi
+ 1 More

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 13:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS