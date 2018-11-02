Petrol, diesel prices cut further ahead of Diwali; check revised rates in Delhi, Mumbai

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 9:17 AM

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday cut petrol and diesel prices providing further relief to the customers.

Petrol prices today, Diesel prices today, Petrol and diesel prices in four metro cities, IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, CrudeThe petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 79.18 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.19) and Rs 73.64 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14), respectively.. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday cut petrol and diesel prices providing further relief to the customers. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 79.18 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.19) and Rs 73.64 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14), respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices in are Rs 84.68 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18) and Rs 77.18 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14), respectively.

While in Kolkata petrol can be petrol can be purchased at Rs 82.26 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.85 per litre, in Chennai petrol is retailed at Rs 81.08 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.50 per litre, respectively.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to open higher on positive cues; HDFC, Axis Bank shares in focus

In the past many weeks, both petrol and diesel prices have risen substantially burning a hole in common man’s pocket. Earlier last month, the government had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the fuel by Rs 1.50 per litre.

Meanwhile, the oil prices plunged today as record crude output by the world’s three largest producers outweighed supply concerns from the start of U.S. sanctions next week against Iran’s petroleum exports. Front-month Brent crude futures were at $72.50 per barrel at 0240 GMT on Friday, down 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $63.32 a barrel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Petrol, diesel prices cut further ahead of Diwali; check revised rates in Delhi, Mumbai
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition