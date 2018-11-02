Petrol, diesel prices cut further ahead of Diwali; check revised rates in Delhi, Mumbai

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 79.18 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.19) and Rs 73.64 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14), respectively.. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday cut petrol and diesel prices providing further relief to the customers. The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 79.18 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.19) and Rs 73.64 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14), respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices in are Rs 84.68 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18) and Rs 77.18 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.14), respectively.

While in Kolkata petrol can be petrol can be purchased at Rs 82.26 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.85 per litre, in Chennai petrol is retailed at Rs 81.08 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.50 per litre, respectively.

In the past many weeks, both petrol and diesel prices have risen substantially burning a hole in common man’s pocket. Earlier last month, the government had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the fuel by Rs 1.50 per litre.

Meanwhile, the oil prices plunged today as record crude output by the world’s three largest producers outweighed supply concerns from the start of U.S. sanctions next week against Iran’s petroleum exports. Front-month Brent crude futures were at $72.50 per barrel at 0240 GMT on Friday, down 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $63.32 a barrel.