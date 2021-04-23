Petrol and diesel price today 23 April 2021: Fuel cost steady for 8th day; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.83 per litre. (Image: REUTERS)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remain unchanged today for the eights consecutive day. Fuel prices were last cut on April 15 after having remained unchanged for fifteen consecutive days earlier. Today, the Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.40 per litre, while Diesel prices were at Rs 80.73 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.83 per litre while Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.81 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.75 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.62 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.61 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.47 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.13 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.43 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.60 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 93.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.05 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.79 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.19 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.62 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.58 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 86.99 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.43 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.37 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.31 per litre

Crude Oil gains

Crude oil prices were up on Friday morning. US WTI crude futures for June traded at $61.72 per barrel, while Brent crude futures for June were down at $65.62 per barrel, according to Reuters.