The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group) has again slashed its margin requirements on futures contracts of gold, silver, and other precious metals. This marks its second revision in two months.

The announcement comes at a time when media reports suggest that the US and Iran might be nearing a material agreement to extend the ceasefire and reopen the crucial trade route-Strait of Hormuz.

The CME filing dated May 28 stated that margins are being reduced as a part of normal review activity to ensure adequate collateral coverage. The new margin requirements will come into effect from May 29.

Precious metal prices have taken a hit since the start of the West Asia conflict, which has stretched for three months now. Gold prices have fallen by nearly 15%, while silver prices have declined by over 19% since tensions in the Middle East began on February 28.

What are the new margin requirements?

The initial margin requirements for COMEX 100 gold futures have been lowered to 5% from the previous 6% for non-heightened risk profiles (HRP), and for heightened risk profiles, the new initial requirements now stand at 5.5%, down 100 basis points from the previous 6.6%.

As for COMEX 5000 silver futures, the new initial requirements have been reduced to 10% from 11% for Non-HRPs, while for HRPs, the new initial requirement is 11%, down from the previous 12.1%.

Last month as well, the CME Group had lowered margin requirements on futures contracts of gold and silver.

Platinum and Palladium requirements lowered too

For NYMEX Platinum futures, the new initial requirement has been decreased to 9% from the previous 11% for Non-HRPs, while HRPs have seen a sharper reduction as the new initial requirement stands at 9.9%, down from the previous 12.1%.

As for NYMEX Palladium futures, the new initial requirement for Non-HRPs is 10%, cut from the previous 12%, and for HRPs, the requirement is 11%, down from the previous 13.2%.

What are margin requirements?

In futures trading, margin requirements essentially mean the minimum amount of capital a trader must pay to hold their position. These are often referred to as performance bond requirements by CME Group, which owns and operates the COMEX exchange.

Margin requirements are set by exchanges to manage market volatility. Lower margins mean traders need less capital to maintain a contract. This is often aimed at increasing participation and improving liquidity.

How are CME requirements related to MCX?

CME and MCX margin requirements are set independently by the respective exchanges. However, a reduction in CME margins is likely to increase global liquidity and participation, which generally supports international market prices and provides a tailwind to MCX prices, as they closely track COMEX prices.