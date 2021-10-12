SBI, Titan, Sun Pharma among 286 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE even as Sensex, Nifty fall

Even as equity benchmarks were trading in red today, three stocks -- State Bank of India (SBI), Sun Pharmaceuticals, Titan Company -- hit 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in red on Tuesday afternoon on the back of weak Asian cues as oil prices soared. Earlier yesterday, the headline indices scaled their respective lifetime highs intraday. Even as equity benchmarks were trading in red today, three stocks — State Bank of India (SBI), Sun Pharmaceuticals, Titan Company — hit 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. SBI shares topped yesterday’s high of Rs 475 apiece, and rose to Rs 478.45 apiece. Similarly, Sun Pharma stock hit Rs 842.05, and Titan Rs 2464.15 apiece.

A total of 286 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Tuesday. Top stocks include Angel Broking, DB Realty, Century Plyboards, Delta Corp, Avenue Supermarts, Indian Hotels Co, Jubilant FoodWorks, Jubilant Ingrevia, Tata Motors, Tata Power Co, and Welspun India. On the BSE 200, a total of 15 stocks were trading at their 52-week highs. These included IDBI Bank, SRF, Pidilite Industries, Torrent Power, and UBL, among others.

Even as BSE Sensex was trading with losses, no stock hit a 52-week low on the 30-stock Sensex. A total of 11 stocks touched their 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as Bangalore Fort Farms, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Purple Entertainment, Sun Retail, and SBL Infratech, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 130 scrips hit 52-week highs and 6 stocks their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Atul Auto, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Avenue Supermarts, Equitas Holdings, Indian Energy Exchange, Jain Irrigation Systems, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Trident, among others. On the flip side, six stocks including the newly-listed Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bharti Airtel RE, and Pasupati Acrylon hit their respective 52-week lows.