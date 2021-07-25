Over 10,000 Covid vaccines administered in Delhi on Sunday

The city administered 69,893 doses on Saturday, 21,253 out of which were first doses while 48,640 were second doses.

A total of 10,134 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Delhi on Sunday, taking the cumulative number to over 96 lakh, according to the Cowin portal.

The vaccines were administered at only one government centre and 76 private centres as the former remain closed on Sunday.

The vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday said the city had 70,900 doses of Covishield along with 2,16,140 Covaxin shots.

The government has said that only 20 per cent of Covaxin stocks can be used for the first dose, since its reserves are limited and its delivery cycles irregular. Also, on account of limited stocks of Covishield, the government has directed its stocks to be used only for the second dose till July 31 at all its centres.

The bulletin said that many in the 18-44 age group will be qualifying for the second dose in the coming weeks.

The city has administered over 96 lakh doses, including 23,84,076 second doses.