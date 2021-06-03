Amidst vaccine shortage, Delhi private hospital starts jab at Rs 1800 per dose

The Select City Walk drive through facility is also providing Covaxin vaccine at the price of Rs 1450 per dose.

Amidst the Coronavirus vaccine shortage in the national capital, a private hospital in the city has rolled out the most expensive Coronavirus vaccine so far. The Moolchand Hospital in the city has started administering eligible adults with Covaxin vaccine at Rs 1800 per dose from today, the Indian Express reported. The hospital which had been administering Covishield Coronavirus vaccine so far has started Covaxin drive-through jab from today. A total of 50 eligible adults will be administered today by the hospital.

Vibhu Talwa who is a trustee of the hospital told the Indian Express that customers will be willingly pay higher price for the smooth experience as the vaccine will be administered in their private vehicles with their family members and doctors around. Talwa also said that the cost of the vaccine is higher because the price of Covaxin vaccine is higher for private hospitals as compared to the Covishield vaccine.

In addition to the provision of Coronavirus vaccines at the government centres free of cost, the Coronavirus vaccines are also being administered at the private hospitals across the city ranging from Rs 1100 per dose to the highest price of Rs 1800 charged by Moolchand hospital. Other drive-through vaccination facilities available in the city include Max hospital’s DLF Avenue Mall and The Chanakya mall where Covishield is being administered at a price of Rs 1100 per dose. At Vegas mall, the Akash Superspeciality Hospital is providing Covishield at a price of Rs 1400 per dose.

The Select City Walk drive through facility is also providing Covaxin vaccine at the price of Rs 1450 per dose. The shortage of vaccine in the national capital continues as the vaccination for the 18-44 age group remains suspended for the past 10 days due to delay in supplies.