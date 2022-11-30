WhatsApp working on tablet companion version of app: Report

WhatsApp seems to be very keen on introducing new features every now and then, pointing to only one thing – the company wants to improve the overall user experience.



The well-known messaging platform is reportedly working on ‘WhatsApp for Tablets’ and seems to have rolled it out to certain beta testers.



WhatsApp working on WhatsApp for tablets (Photo Credits: WaBetaInfo)

As can be seen from the above-given screenshot, the company is working on launching an app for tablets and has even released a banner, informing users about the version of WhatsApp compatible with tablets.

According to the WaBetaInfo report, this banner is currently being seen by select beta testers. It means that WhatsApp is working on an app version that will be suitable for tablets. It is expected to roll out in a stable version soon.



Initially, upon downloading WhatsApp for tablets, some features like the ability to share a new status update, live locations and broadcast lists might not be available.



WhatsApp is separately also working on another banner encouraging businesses to link their account with Facebook and Instagram to bring in more customers. Seen by only select beta users, for now, this banner reads “Bring in new customers” informing people to tap on it and start advertising their business on Facebook and Instagram. It is meant for those businesses who still haven’t linked their WhatsApp account with Facebook and Instagram.



In terms of the availability of both these features are under development and the company will let its users know as and when the feature rolls out.



For the in-app banner for bringing in new customers, it is rolling out to some beta testers on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.24.8 as well as WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.70.

WhatsApp recently also announced the ‘Message Yourself’ feature which will allow users to chat with themselves, more like taking notes.

