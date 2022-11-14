WhatsApp now lets you link up to 4 devices: what is companion mode, how to use

WhatsApp is known for introducing new features and is always working on improving user experience. Speaking of which, the company has now reportedly launched a companion mode for its users. This new feature will allow users to link their pre-existing WhatsApp account to an Android tablet.



WhatsApp development tracker, WABetaInfo in its report has mentioned that the famous messaging company is currently rolling out this mode for Android mobile phones for some beta testers.

Photo Credit: WabetaInfo

For all the WhatsApp beta testers, to check the availability of this new mode you can go to Settings and tap on the ‘link a device’ option to use the feature.



Once the WhatsApp account is linked, the chat history of the person will automatically get synced across all devices.



According to the report, features like viewing locations and managing broadcast lists and stickers will not be available in this mode.



As far as the linking of devices is concerned, users will have the option to link up to four devices at once.



The report mentioned that all personal messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted, as the company claims.



It is further expected that the number of devices linked will soon extend to more users in the upcoming weeks.



Apart from this, the company is reportedly testing a beta version to reduce the notifications the users receive by automatically muting the group notification alerts that will exceed a certain number of members or will be a large group. Talking about groups, the company recently increased the number of group participants from 256 to 1,024 for businesses.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp working on auto-mute feature for large group chats: Report