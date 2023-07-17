ChatGPT becomes fitness coach, helps man lose 11kgs in 3 months with its self-made diet plan

“It was just so easy that when I was done, I remember feeling accomplished,” a Seattle-based technologist expressed his happiness after ChatGPT helped him lose weight. A 35 year technologist, Greg Mushen, who hated the idea of running lost 26 pounds (11.8 kg) in three months by following a fitness plan created by the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot that can be used for a variety of purposes, including generating text, translating languages, and writing different kinds of creative content. But now it looks like it has a new feather to add to its cap. It can also be used to create personalised fitness plans.

Mushen said he was skeptical at first, but he decided to give ChatGPT a try. He told the chatbot that he wanted to lose weight and improve his overall health. To his surprise, the bot did not hand out any extensive and exhausting diet plan. Instead, it asked Mushen to start with small and simple steps such as putting his shoes next to the front door. His first run which was scheduled on day three of him being in the program and was just few minutes long.

Mushen said that he was surprised to see that the fitness plan by ChatGPT had no runs initially. While on day one he only had to place his shoes next to the front door, day two required him to just schedule a run on his calendar. He said that his first few running sessions were short and didn’t wear him out.

“With ChatGPT as his virtual fitness coach, the man began by setting clear goals. Together with ChatGPT, he defined realistic and achievable targets based on his current health status and desired outcomes. Through in-depth conversations, they created a personalized fitness plan that included exercise routines, nutritional guidelines, and lifestyle adjustments,” reads the Chatgpt4fyi page that talks about Mushen’s weight loss journey.

Apart from giving a “consistent and effective workout routine”, ChatGPT also offered “valuable insights into nutrition, offering advice on balanced meal plans, portion control, and healthier food choices” to Mushen.

