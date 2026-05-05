Indian stars lit up the 2026 Met Gala, making a powerful impression on the global stage. From celebrated Indian designers dressing international stars to Indian personalities turning heads on the red carpet, the country’s presence was both elegant and impactful.

Debutants and returning faces alike delivered memorable moments, staying true to the theme ‘Fashion is Art’. Standout highlights included Karan Johar’s grand Manish Malhotra ensemble and the striking debut of Jaipur’s royal siblings – Princess Gauravi Kumari and Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho), who showcased exquisite heritage couture by Prabal Gurung.

Even Western celebrities drew inspiration from India. Singer-rapper SZA caught attention with a floral corset gown featuring Indian saree elements, adding an unexpected desi touch to the night.

Here’s a closer look at all the Indians who made headlines with their stunning interpretations of the ‘Fashion is Art’ theme at the 2026 Met Gala.

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Ananya Birla

Daughter of business tycoon Kumar Mangalam Birla, now at the back of a production studio herself, Ananya Birla is a new-age entrepreneur as she ranks as the 10th richest daughter in India. Making a striking debut in an avant-garde Robert Wun, her masked appearance fit the ‘Fashion is Art’ theme with perfection.

Ananya Birla made her debut at the Met Gala in a masked ensemble.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the stainless steel mask was made by 62-year-old Delhi-based sculptor Subodh Gupta. The master of power-dressing, her look featured a structured peplum blazer and pleated voluminous skirt. The metallic force of character became one of the mystery guests of the night at the 2026 Met Gala.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani’s historic look took over 1200 hours and 50 craftspeople to compile. With a custom Gaurav Gupta saree and cape, she flaunted her mother’s heirloom jewels, while carrying a sentimental gift she received after becoming a mother on her blouse.

Isha Ambani paired her metallic saree with a 20-year-old steel sculpture she dawned as a handbag.

The metallic look was complete with a steel ‘mango’, a 20-year-old sculpture by Subodh Gupta. What looked like fresh jasmine flowers in her hair were made of metal, too. Her look was a true ode to Indian heritage as she called the saree the ultimate form of Indian art.

Karan Johar

Bollywood royalty himself, his Manish Malhotra-designed look was an ode to the ‘Father of Indian Modern Art’, Raja Ravi Varma. With several elements from his paintings, Johar’s Met Gala debut was extravagant and opulent, just like movies with grandeur and artistry.

Karan Johar’s look for the 2026 Met Gala was inspired by Raja Ravi Varma.

Paired with gems and rubies, Karan Johar truly had his moment at the 2026 Met Gala carpet, also inspired by Van Gogh. The subtle nod to Indian artists was also spotted in Malhotra’s ensemble for Hollywood actress Camila Mendes. Known for her earthy tones and hints of messaging, Mendes’ dress honoured Amrita Sher-Gill.

Princess Gauravi Kumari

Going back to the archives, Princess Gauravi Kumari’s 2026 Met Gala look was an ode to her heritage and Indian culture. While the chiffon was a direct homage to Maharani Gayatri Devi, her great-grandmother, the pearls were from some of her most iconic identities. Gurung gave her a flowy silhouette with an effortless chiffon saree-gown, paired with an uncut pearl and diamond layered neck.

Princess Gauravi and Maharaja Padmanabh made their Met Gala debut with ‘Fashion is Art’ (Image: X)

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho)

Lovingly called Pacho, Jaipur’s Polo King is known for his exquisite taste and lavish lifestyle. Also dressed by Prabal Gurung, the Maharaja of Jaipur flaunted a Phulgar coat, which was also developed by the collaboration of Gurun, Yash, and Ashima Tholia. It took over 600 hours to make an opulent blend of aari and zardozi embroidery, finished with dabka and resham.

Turning around for the camera, Pacho revealed a mirror nearly as big as his back on the coat. It represented the iconic mirror-work of Jaipur, an ode to the Sheesh Mahal of Jaipur’s Amer Fort. The sun motif, along with it, had been drawn from the Sri Niwas at the City Palace in Jaipur, connecting the garment to Pacho’s Suryavanshi lineage.

Manish Malhotra

Taking over 960 hours to make, Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai City of Dreams coat was an exceptional ode to the city of art, which gave India its film identity and many artists a home. With 3-D elements, his second appearance at the 2026 Met Gala was a true testament to India’s art.

Manish Malhotra’s Met Gala took over 960 hours to make.

On Instagram, Malhotra shared, “I wanted to create something deeply personal — a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design.” He added, “For me, this is more than a garment — it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration.”

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla wore a sculpture by Marc Quinn and custom Dolce and Gabbana couture. Cast in white, for Poonawalla, it symbolised peace, openness, and possibility. Her entire ensemble reflected a belief that “in a polarised world, the most meaningful ideas emerge not from sameness, but from connection,” an official statement read from the team.

As Quinn explained, “I see the Orchid Pectoral as a piece of fashion inspired by my artwork. In this iteration, it only exists with its meaning activated when Natasha wears it, rather than as a sculpture in its own right.”

Sudha Reddy

Hyderabad-based billionaire Sudha Reddy made heads turn on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, with “Costume Art”. A regular at the red carpet, Reddy, a Hyderabad-based billionaire went all out in a Manish Malhotra-designed ensemble. The outfit took over 3459 hours and 90 artisans to create.

Sudha Reddy’s Met Gala 2026 look. (Instagram)

The look heavily relied on the traditional Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari art form from South India, which is especially known for its hand-painted details and use of natural dyes, taking huge pride in her heritage and background.

Diya Mehta Jatia

An ode to India’s iconically luxurious kanjveeram weave, Diya Mehta Jatia, a celebrity fashion consultant stunned many at the 2026 Met Gala. Crafted by four Bengali artisans, this was not her first appearance at the Met. Honouring the Shola craft, the gown was designed by Mayyur Goitra and took weeks to make, as per reports.

Diya Mehta and Bhavitha Mandava

Bhavitha Mandava

In a full-circle moment for Indian-origin model Bhavitha who became the first Indian to walk for Chanel, her 2026 Met Gala moment left the Internet divided. What seemed like jeans on the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night, was from the French maison, an expected move among extravagant gowns and trains of textile inspired from historic artists

like Sarah Slutsky, Klimt, Ravi Varma, and more.

While netizens seemed disappointed by her recreation of the viral subway show (2025) outfit, some praised the recall. However, jeans on a Chanel model was something unknown for the Met Gala, till now.

Mona Patel

While Mona Patel could not walk the Met Gala 2026 ramp this year, it would have been a moment that stopped time. Mona Patel’s 2026 Met Gala look was called ‘Renaissance Genius’. One of the many looks styled by Law Roach, it was crafted by Dolce and Gabbana, the brand’s first appearance in six years at the Met.

Her cape was a floating manuscript with scribblings of the Vitruvian Man, notes, portraits, and smiles that followed anyone across the room, inspired by the Mona Lisa itself. Paired with gold accents, the braided back enhanced the anatomical effect. On her hand sat a 10-carat pear and a 10-carat emerald-cut solitaire.