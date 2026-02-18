Over the last decade, the definition of ‘style’ has shifted so much that it feels like anything and everything can now be labelled as high-end couture. We’ve seen it all – from ripped jeans that look like they’ve survived a tiger attack to muddy sneakers. But just when you thought the industry couldn’t surprise you anymore, a new ‘accidental’ trend has arrived.

A luxury brand has recently sparked a massive debate by putting a shirt on sale that features a print of a giant iron burn. The price for this ‘ruined’ look? A staggering $1,139. In Indian currency, that is approximately Rs 1,03,270, a price tag that has left many scratching their heads.

The $1,139 accident

The design features a dark, scorched-looking detail that perfectly mimics the mark left behind when an iron is left on a fabric for too long. While the brand claims the concept is a creative take on the ‘imperfections’ of daily life, social media users aren’t buying it.

Swiss luxury label #Vetements has launched a plain white shirt featuring a printed iron burn mark on the pocket, priced at a staggering $1139, roughly ₹95k to over ₹1 lakh depending on exchange rates. Fashion has truly taken a bizarre turn 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SS1ORS3Iqx — Harish M (@chnmharish) February 17, 2026

As soon as the shirt went live, the internet did what it does best: it started mocking the design relentlessly. In Turkey, where the shirt costs about 49,800 TL, the jokes went viral instantly. The consensus among citizens seems to be that high-fashion is officially running out of ideas.

‘My mom made this for free’

The comment section under the product listing quickly turned into a comedy club, with hundreds of users pointing out the irony of paying over a lakh for something most people see as a simple household disaster. Many joked that they would not admit to burning a shirt at home and would instead claim it was from the brand. Others wrote that they could make the same design for free in seconds, while one user quipped that it was nothing more than ‘the performance of my mom’s wedding iron.’

The rise of ‘distressed’ luxury

This isn’t the first time the fashion world has tried to sell us ‘flaws.’ Recently, luxury houses have been releasing ‘distressed’ collections featuring everything from torn sweaters to mud-stained jackets at eye-watering prices. Critics argue that these designs glamorise ‘looking poor’ while charging prices that only the ultra-wealthy can afford.