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Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: As the holy month of Ramadan enters its final days, the excitement for Eid-al-Fitr is in the air. You can feel it in the crowded markets, the busy sweet shops, and the homes where families are already planning their festive meals and picking out new clothes. But the real celebration only begins with ‘Chand Raat, ‘the night the new crescent moon is spotted, officially marking the arrival of Eid-al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr.

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Saudi Arabia prepares for the moon sighting

As Ramadan began a day earlier in Saudi Arabia this year, their Eid is also expected to arrive sooner. Following tradition, the Saudi Supreme Court has asked citizens to look for the Shawwal crescent on the evening of March 18. If the moon is spotted, the next day is declared Eid. This means if the sighting is confirmed on March 18, Saudi Arabia will celebrate on March 19. If the moon remains hidden, the holiday will be observed on March 20.

When will India celebrate Eid-al-Fitr?

In India, the timeline is slightly different because the month began on February 18. Hence, as per the calendar, Eid either falls on March 20 or March 21. Everything depends on the local moon-sighting committees. If they see the crescent on the evening of March 19 after the Maghrib prayers, India will celebrate on Friday, March 20. If the moon is not visible that night, Ramadan will complete 30 days, pushing the festival to Saturday, March 21.

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Why the one-day gap between regions?

Many people wonder why countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh usually celebrate a day after Saudi Arabia. The reason is simple: these regions rely on their own local sightings rather than following announcements from other countries. Religious scholars and local committees collect reports from different cities before confirming the date. This process is also why you sometimes see slight differences in the Eid date even within the same country.

Scroll through to the blog below for latest updates

Live Updates
17:35 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Will the crescent moon be sighted today?

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has asked Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the crescent moon on March 18. If the moon is seen, Ramadan ends and Eid celebrations begin. If not, fasting continues until the moon is sighted the next day.

17:25 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: PM Modi extends greetings to UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to convey advance Eid greetings. They also discussed the situation in West Asia, with Modi strongly condemning attacks on the UAE that resulted in civilian casualties and damage.

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17:17 (IST) 18 Mar 2026

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting LIVE: Holy Qur’an recitation in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Stunning aerial footage shows thousands of worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, celebrating the completion of the Holy Qur’an recitation as the community prepares for Eid ul-Fitr 2026.

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17:13 (IST) 18 Mar 2026
Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: When is Eid-ul-Fitr

Follow our coverage of the Shawwal 1447 crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, which will decide the Eid al-Fitr 1447 date. According to Inside The Haramain, the results are expected to be announced around 6:10 pm Makkah time.