Eid Ul Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Live Updates: As the holy month of Ramadan enters its final days, the excitement for Eid-al-Fitr is in the air. You can feel it in the crowded markets, the busy sweet shops, and the homes where families are already planning their festive meals and picking out new clothes. But the real celebration only begins with ‘Chand Raat, ‘the night the new crescent moon is spotted, officially marking the arrival of Eid-al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr.

Saudi Arabia prepares for the moon sighting

As Ramadan began a day earlier in Saudi Arabia this year, their Eid is also expected to arrive sooner. Following tradition, the Saudi Supreme Court has asked citizens to look for the Shawwal crescent on the evening of March 18. If the moon is spotted, the next day is declared Eid. This means if the sighting is confirmed on March 18, Saudi Arabia will celebrate on March 19. If the moon remains hidden, the holiday will be observed on March 20.

When will India celebrate Eid-al-Fitr?

In India, the timeline is slightly different because the month began on February 18. Hence, as per the calendar, Eid either falls on March 20 or March 21. Everything depends on the local moon-sighting committees. If they see the crescent on the evening of March 19 after the Maghrib prayers, India will celebrate on Friday, March 20. If the moon is not visible that night, Ramadan will complete 30 days, pushing the festival to Saturday, March 21.

Why the one-day gap between regions?

Many people wonder why countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh usually celebrate a day after Saudi Arabia. The reason is simple: these regions rely on their own local sightings rather than following announcements from other countries. Religious scholars and local committees collect reports from different cities before confirming the date. This process is also why you sometimes see slight differences in the Eid date even within the same country.

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