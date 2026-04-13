India is mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12, 2026, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday afternoon with full state honours. Fans and film industry members are expected to gather in huge numbers to pay their respects.

Bhosle was admitted to the hospital a day earlier after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later shared that the singer had been dealing with a chest infection and extreme tiredness.

What time is the cremation today?

The cremation will be held today (April 13) at Shivaji Park at 4 pm. A large crowd is expected as Mumbai gathers to bid an emotional farewell to Asha Tai, Bombay Times reported, citing Anand Bhosle, Asha Bhosle’s son.

Tributes pour in for the legend from across the globe

PM Narendra Modi, who had earlier expressed concern during Asha Bhosle’s hospitalisation and wished her a speedy recovery, has said he is deeply saddened by her passing. Sharing pictures with her on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her.”

Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message remembering Asha Bhosle and her lasting impact on Indian cinema as well as his own life. He wrote, “It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you.”

Karan Johar also shared an emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle, writing, “To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been a massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality… Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind. Rest in peace and power.”

Asha Bhosle – All about the legend

Asha Bhosle had received some of the country’s highest honours, including the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awards. She began her music career at the young age of 10 with the Marathi film ‘Majha Bal’, where she sang ‘Chala Chala Nav Bala’. She later entered Hindi cinema with the song ‘Saawan Aaya’ from ‘Chunariya’ and recorded her first Hindi solo for ‘Raat Ki Rani’. Over the years, she became one of the most versatile and loved voices in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ How Asha Bhosle changed her singing style to build a unique identity in Indian cinema

Her long career included many memorable songs from films like ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Teesri Manzil’, and ‘Rangeela’, showing her ability to sing across different styles with ease. Even in her later years, she remained active and full of energy. Recently, she went viral for dancing to ‘Tauba Tauba’ from ‘Bad Newz’, featuring Vicky Kaushal, during a concert in Dubai.

With a career spanning more than 70 years and thousands of songs, Asha Bhosle leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Her unique voice, versatility, and love for music have made a lasting impact on Indian cinema, and she will always be remembered by generations to come.

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