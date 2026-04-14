MPBSE MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 15. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website – mpbse.nic.in.

To access their marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number or name on the result portal. The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with pass status, will also be available on the IE Education portal.

MP Board result 2026: Official websites to check results

Students can check their MP Board results on:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board class 10, 12 result 2026: How to check scorecards online

-Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

-Click on the link for “MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026”

-Enter your roll number and date of birth

-View your result on the screen

-Download or print the marksheet for future use

Looking at previous trends, the board declared the Class 10 results on May 6 last year, with exams conducted between February 27 and March 19. In 2024, the results were announced on April 24, with an overall pass percentage of 58.10%. Girls performed better with a pass rate of 61.87%, compared to 54.35% among boys.

In 2023, the Class 10 results were announced on May 25, with over 10.29 lakh students appearing for the exam. The 2022 results were declared on April 29, while in 2021, the board released the results on July 14, when over 9.25 lakh students had registered.

Meanwhile, MPBSE has also released the timetable for the second examination 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The detailed schedule is available on the official website. This second exam gives students who could not pass one or more subjects in the main exams a chance to improve their scores without losing a year.

MP Board 2026: What is the passing criteria

For Class 10, the total marks are divided into 75 marks for theory and 25 marks for internal assessment or project work. Students must secure at least 33% overall to pass.

For Class 12, non-practical subjects follow an 80:20 marking scheme, while practical subjects such as Science have a 70:30 split. Students must pass both theory and practical components to receive a pass certificate.

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for the compartment exams to improve their results.

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