MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026, mpbse.nic.in Live: MPBSE to declare scorecards on April 15 – Check direct link
MPBSE MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live | MPBSE 10th 12th Result Direct Link mpresults.nic.in: To access their marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number or name on the result portal.
MPBSE MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 15. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website – mpbse.nic.in.
To access their marksheets, students will need to enter their roll number or name on the result portal. The MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results, along with pass status, will also be available on the IE Education portal.
MP Board result 2026: Official websites to check results
Students can check their MP Board results on: mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MP Board class 10, 12 result 2026: How to check scorecards online
-Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
-Click on the link for “MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026”
-Enter your roll number and date of birth
-View your result on the screen
-Download or print the marksheet for future use
Looking at previous trends, the board declared the Class 10 results on May 6 last year, with exams conducted between February 27 and March 19. In 2024, the results were announced on April 24, with an overall pass percentage of 58.10%. Girls performed better with a pass rate of 61.87%, compared to 54.35% among boys.
In 2023, the Class 10 results were announced on May 25, with over 10.29 lakh students appearing for the exam. The 2022 results were declared on April 29, while in 2021, the board released the results on July 14, when over 9.25 lakh students had registered.
Meanwhile, MPBSE has also released the timetable for the second examination 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The detailed schedule is available on the official website. This second exam gives students who could not pass one or more subjects in the main exams a chance to improve their scores without losing a year.
MP Board 2026: What is the passing criteria
For Class 10, the total marks are divided into 75 marks for theory and 25 marks for internal assessment or project work. Students must secure at least 33% overall to pass.
For Class 12, non-practical subjects follow an 80:20 marking scheme, while practical subjects such as Science have a 70:30 split. Students must pass both theory and practical components to receive a pass certificate.
Students who fail in one or two subjects will have the option to appear for the compartment exams to improve their results.
Live Updates
06:04 (IST)
14 Apr 2026
MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Alternative platforms for result access
Apart from the official website, students can also access their results through alternative platforms like the IE Education portal. This ensures that even if the main website experiences heavy traffic, students still have multiple options to view their scores without inconvenience.
05:54 (IST)
14 Apr 2026
MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Login details required to check results
To check their results, students will need essential login credentials such as their roll number or name. These details must be entered correctly on the result portal to view the marksheet. Any mismatch in information may prevent access, so students should double-check their details beforehand.
05:45 (IST)
14 Apr 2026
MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check scorecards?
Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their scorecards through the official MPBSE website. The board has ensured that the process remains simple and accessible so that students can quickly check their marks without unnecessary delays or confusion on the day of the announcement.
05:37 (IST)
14 Apr 2026
MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Hello and welcome to our blog!
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 15. While officials have indicated this tentative date, the exact timing of the declaration is yet to be confirmed. Students are advised to stay alert for official updates as the result announcement approaches.