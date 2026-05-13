CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2026 Highlight: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 today, May 13. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scorecards online once the result link becomes active on CBSE Official Website and CBSE Results Portal.
Ahead of the declaration of results, DigiLocker and UMANG clarified that students who have not yet received their APAAR-related credentials can still register on the platforms to access their marksheets and academic documents online.
Students can also check their results through the UMANG app, which provides access to digital marksheets and other academic records in one place.
How to check CBSE class 12 result 2026 on official website
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE websites — CBSE Official Website or CBSE Results Portal.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” or “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”
Step 3: Enter the required login details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” or “View Result” button.
Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.
CBSE also provides digitally verified marksheets, migration certificates, and passing certificates through DigiLocker, allowing students easy access to official academic documents online.
Apart from the official CBSE websites, digital marksheets are also available through DigiLocker and the UMANG platform, allowing students easier access to verified academic documents. Students can also find updates regarding supplementary examinations, rechecking, and other post-result procedures on the official CBSE portals.
To access the Class 12 result online, students will need details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. The online scorecard contain subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status, and overall result details. However, students should note that the online marksheet is provisional, while the original certificates and marksheets will later be issued by their respective schools.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Girls outperform boys by nearly 7 percentage points
Girls once again recorded a higher pass percentage than boys in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations 2026, with 88.39% of female students clearing the exams compared to 81.66% boys. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 85.20%.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: What verification of marks includes after result declaration
Students unhappy with their CBSE Class 12 scores can first apply for verification of marks, during which the Board checks whether all answers were evaluated, marks were totalled correctly and scores were uploaded accurately before allowing further steps such as photocopy requests and re-evaluation.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Over 94,000 students scored above 90%
CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that over 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks, while more than 17,000 candidates secured above 95 per cent. He also said that over 1.63 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category, which is nearly two percentage points higher than last year.
Girls once again performed better than boys in the examinations. The pass percentage of girls stood at over 88 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 82 per cent.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Pass percentage this year
More than 85 per cent of students cleared the exams this year. However, the overall pass percentage dropped by over three percentage points compared to last year.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Grace marks policy
CBSE may give grace marks to students who fall slightly short of the passing marks in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. The board provides this relaxation only in certain borderline cases and follows its internal guidelines while deciding such cases. If grace marks are awarded, they are added to the final marks and can help a student change their result status from fail to pass in a subject. However, the CBSE 12th Result 2026 marksheet does not separately mention whether grace marks have been given. Students can only see the final marks awarded in each subject.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Passing criteria explained
Students appearing in the CBSE Class 12 examination must secure at least 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass. In subjects that include practicals, candidates must separately clear both theory and practical components. The board may grant grace marks in specific cases where students narrowly miss the passing requirement. CBSE follows a grading system ranging from A1 to E, with E representing failure.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Checking scores vis SMS, IVRS
CBSE provides an SMS facility for students who may face difficulties accessing the internet. Candidates can send their roll numbers in the prescribed format to official numbers released by the board. Students then receive their marks and qualifying status directly on mobile phones. This facility is especially beneficial for candidates residing in rural and remote areas where internet connectivity may be limited.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Checking scores vis DigiLocker and UMANG App
Students can also access their results using DigiLocker and UMANG. DigiLocker provides digitally signed marksheets and certificates that are accepted during admissions and verification processes. UMANG also allows students to check scores easily through its online platform. These alternative services reduce server pressure on official websites and help students access important documents smoothly during result season.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: How to check scores
Students can access their Class 12 results through official Central Board of Secondary Education websites. Candidates will need details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Once submitted, the provisional marksheet becomes available online. Students are advised to verify personal details, subject-wise marks, and grades carefully before downloading the scorecard.
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 includes all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. The board releases the results for all streams together through a single announcement. This common result declaration is applicable to students across India as well as CBSE-affiliated schools in nearly 26 countries.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: What is the passing criteria?
Students appearing in the CBSE Class 12 examination must secure at least 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass. In subjects that include practicals, candidates must separately clear both theory and practical components. The board may grant grace marks in specific cases where students narrowly miss the passing requirement. CBSE follows a grading system ranging from A1 to E, with E representing failure.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: When were exams held?
For the 2025-26 academic session, Central Board of Secondary Education held Class 12 board examinations from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Most theory papers were conducted during the morning shift between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Practical examinations and internal assessments took place earlier in January and February. The board had also issued subject-wise schedules and examination guidelines online for students and schools.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 board examination results today. More than 18 lakh students are believed to have appeared this year. The results hold major importance because they influence admissions, scholarships, entrance examinations, and future career opportunities for students across India and overseas.