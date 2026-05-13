CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2026 Highlight: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 today, May 13. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their scorecards online once the result link becomes active on CBSE Official Website and CBSE Results Portal.

Ahead of the declaration of results, DigiLocker and UMANG clarified that students who have not yet received their APAAR-related credentials can still register on the platforms to access their marksheets and academic documents online.

Students can also check their results through the UMANG app, which provides access to digital marksheets and other academic records in one place.

How to check CBSE class 12 result 2026 on official website

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE websites — CBSE Official Website or CBSE Results Portal.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” or “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2026.”

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” or “View Result” button.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

CBSE also provides digitally verified marksheets, migration certificates, and passing certificates through DigiLocker, allowing students easy access to official academic documents online.

Apart from the official CBSE websites, digital marksheets are also available through DigiLocker and the UMANG platform, allowing students easier access to verified academic documents. Students can also find updates regarding supplementary examinations, rechecking, and other post-result procedures on the official CBSE portals.

To access the Class 12 result online, students will need details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. The online scorecard contain subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status, and overall result details. However, students should note that the online marksheet is provisional, while the original certificates and marksheets will later be issued by their respective schools.

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