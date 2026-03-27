Bihar Matric Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Class 10th (Matric) Result 2026 soon. Earlier, the board had indicated that the results could be announced by the end of March. Once released, students will be able to check and download their marksheets at the BSEB official website – results.biharboardonline.com, using their roll number and roll code.

While the board has not confirmed an exact date yet, media reports and past trends suggest that the results are expected in the last week of March, most likely around March 30 or March 31.

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The Class 10 exams were conducted in February this year, with around 15.12 lakh students appearing across 1,699 examination centres. Out of the total 15,12,687 candidates, 7,85,722 were girls and 7,26,961 were boys.

How to check BSEB 10th Result 2026 online

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

-Visit the official websites – results.biharboardonline.com or seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

-Click on the link for “BSEB Matric Result 2026.”

-Enter your roll code and roll number.

-The result will appear on the screen.

-Download and save it for future reference.

Apart from the main websites, students may also be able to access their results through matricbiharboard.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com, once the results are announced.

Earlier, the BSEB released the answer keys for the matric exams on March 7 and allowed students to raise objections till March 13. As per the exam pattern, 50 per cent of the total marks in all theory subjects were based on objective-type questions. These were answered using OMR (Optical Mark Reader) sheets and evaluated through a standardised process.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board has already declared the class 12th (Inter) result on March 23. The result was announced by the state education minister. The overall pass percentage stood at 85. 18, which is a slight dip from last year’s 86.50%. In terms of gender-wise pass percentage, girls have outperformed boys again, with a pass percentage of 86.23% compared to 84.09% for boys.



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