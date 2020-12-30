‘Make in India’ success! Indian Railways’ CLW creates record by manufacturing 250 locos in 188 working days

The Production Unit of the national transporter accelerated its production to a record level this year.

Big success story! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways creates another ‘Make in India’ record in locomotive production. Despite COVID-19 related challenges, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW)- the locomotive manufacturing factory of Indian Railways is breaking all the previous manufacturing records. The Production Unit of the national transporter accelerated its production to a record level this year. According to the details shared by the Railway Ministry, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produced as many as 250 electric locomotives (WAG-9 HC, 33071) in 188 working days, as against 190 days last year. Here, watch the video shared by the Railway Ministry:

According to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, in the year 2019-20, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 100 locomotives by 25 July 2019 (97 working days), 150 locomotives by 31 August 2019 (128 working days), 200 locomotives by 15 October 2019 (162 working days), 250 locomotives by 21 November 2019 (190 working days). In the year 2020-21 (Lockdown months- April, May and Unlock down months- June, July, August), the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 100 locomotives by 8 September 2020 (102 working days), 150 locomotives by 13 October 2020 (129 working days), 200 locomotives by 23 November 2020 (159 working days) and 250 locomotives by 29 December 2020 (188 working days).

According to the locomotive manufacturing factory, in the financial year 2015-16, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 250 number of locomotives in 274 working days; in the financial year 2016-17, the CLW produced 250 locomotives in 277 working days; in the financial year 2017-18, the CLW manufactured 250 locomotives in 249 working days, in the financial year 2018-19, the CLW manufactured 250 locomotives in 217 working days; in the financial year 2019-20, the CLW developed 250 locos in 190 days, while in the financial year 2020-21, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produced 250 locos in 188 working days. Thus, the time taken by the locomotive factory has reduced by 29 working days since the financial year 2018-19.