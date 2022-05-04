Telegram users on iPhone to get premium stickers, exclusive reaction emojis for a fee: Details

Telegram has rolled a new range of reaction emojis and stickers for its beta users with the latest version 8.7.2 beta for iOS. These new features will be available only to Premium users. So, users will get a prompt asking them if they want to be on a premium subscription plan while they are viewing these stickers on the app. With the new subscription plan, Telegram is diversifying its means of revenue.



Not much detail is available about the pricing and its exact availability, but as mentioned or what other perks it offers, it is known that the subscription will give users the access to unlock premium stickers and exclusive reaction emojis.

Moreover, the feature has been launched for iOS users now and there’s no timeline for the Android launch as of now. The regular users will not be able to see the premium use stickers in conversations on the platform. Instead, they will see a banner telling them to “unlock additional reactions by subscribing to Telegram Premium.”



Telegram has also launched a few more features in this year’s second spring update, which include setting custom durations for muting chats, custom notification tones, auto-deleting messages, and improved forwarding that preserves replies.



Another important feature update from Telegram this year was bots allowing developers to offer website-like experiences through the instant messaging app.