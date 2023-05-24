Temple attacks and activities of separatist elements raised by PM Modi in Australia, says ‘won’t tolerate’

Two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of pro-Khalistan activities issue with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, the Indian PM once again expressed his concerns over incidents of attacks on temples and activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Australia on Wednesday.

The discussions took place on the third and final day of PM Modi’s Australia visit.

In his media statement in the presence of Albanese, Modi said the bilateral relations are based on “mutual trust and respect” and that the Indian community in Australia is a “living bridge” between the two countries.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed it today also,” he said.

“We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions or thoughts. I thank the prime minister for the actions that have already been taken. Prime Minister Albanese has once again assured me today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also,” Modi said.

PM Modi further said that he is visiting Australia within two months of PM Albanese visiting India, adding that this was the sixth meeting of the two leaders. “In the language of cricket, our ties have reached the T20 mode,” Modi said.

Don’t tolerate attacks: Anthony Albanese in India

Earlier, Albanese, during his visit to India in March had said that Australia won’t tolerate any such actions in its land.

Responding to a media query about the assurances that the Australian PM gave to his Indian counterpart, Albanese had said, “I gave him the assurance that Australia is a country that respects people’s faith. That we don’t tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we have seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches. This has no place in Australia.”

“And we will take every action through our police and also our security agencies to make sure that anyone responsible for this faces the full force of the law. We’re a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity,” the statement quoted him saying.

Temple attacks in Australia

The Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Australia’s Brisbane was vandalised by pro-Khalistan supporters in March. In January, the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia’s Carrum Downs was vandalised with anti-Hindu graffiti, as well as the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Australia’s Mill Park was smeared with anti-India graffiti, reported ANI.