Sri Lankan turmoil cause of concern for Tamil Nadu fishermen: MK Stalin

By: | Published: October 27, 2018 2:48 PM

To the shock of Tamils world over former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has been appointed as the Prime Minister by the current President Maithripala Sirisena, the DMK President said in a statement.

DMK chief M.K. Stalin (FILE PHOTO)

DMK chief M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the political developments in Sri Lanka is a cause of concern not only for the Tamils there but also for those in Tamil Nadu, especially the fishermen.

This is while the sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe insists he continues to be in office, Stalin added.

READ ALSO| Maithripala Sirisena issues gazette notice making Mahinda Rajapaksa Sri Lanka’s PM

According to Stalin, the development in Sri Lanka is also a cause of concern for the fishermen of Tamil Nadu.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs should clarify on the issue of safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The political crisis in Sri Lanka began after Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister late on Friday.

Rajapaksa took oath in front of the President shortly after the Sirisena-led United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) withdrew from the national coalition government.

The coalition government consisted of the UPFA and the United National Party (UNP) led by Wickremesinghe.

