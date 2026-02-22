Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the world witnessed India’s impressive strength in artificial intelligence at the recently held India Impact Global AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking to the nation in the 131st episode of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he said that during this period, India also launched three Made in India AI models. The summit brought together leaders from many countries, industry experts, innovators, and members of the start-up community.

He said the event gave him a chance to meet world leaders and top CEOs from major technology companies.

“This summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future,” he said. During the exhibition, he pointed out two innovations that especially impressed global leaders.

PM hails AI tools for dairy and livestock management

The first was at the Amul booth, where AI tools for managing livestock were shown. He explained how AI is helping in treating animals and how 24/7 AI systems are supporting farmers in tracking their dairy work and monitoring livestock more efficiently.

“I showcased many innovations to world leaders. I would like to mention two things in particular: The first innovation was at the Amul booth. It was explained how AI is helping in treating animals and how, with the help of a 24/7 AI assistant, farmers are keeping track of their dairy operations and livestock. The second innovation focused on preserving India’s cultural heritage. Leaders from across the world were surprised to see how, with the help of AI, our ancient scriptures, traditional wisdom, and manuscripts are being preserved and adapted for today’s generation,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the display of the Sushruta Samhita, explaining, “The first step showed how the image quality of manuscripts was enhanced with the help of technology and made readable.

The second step converted this text image into a machine-readable format. Next, an AI avatar was created, and the text was translated into Indian and foreign languages.” He added, “World leaders showed great interest in learning about Bharat’s ancient knowledge through this modern avatar.”

He said these efforts show both India’s progress in technology and its rich cultural heritage to the world.

Three made-in-India AI models launched

The three models launched at the summit include Sarvam AI’s LLMs, Gnani.ai’s Vachana text-to-speech model, and BharatGen’s Param2 17B multilingual foundational model. The AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, ended with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking an important step in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

The declaration has been supported by 88 countries and international organisations, showing wide global agreement on using AI for economic growth and social welfare.

Guided by the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the declaration highlights that the benefits of AI should be shared fairly among all people.

The summit also called for stronger international cooperation and involvement from different stakeholders, while respecting each country’s sovereignty. It stressed the need to develop AI through accessible and trustworthy systems and to build a shared understanding of how AI can benefit humanity.