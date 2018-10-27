IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra appointed Interim Director of ED for three months

The government on Saturday appointed 1984 batch IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Interim Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three months as incumbent Karnal Singh will retire on Sunday.

“Entrustment of additional charge to the post of the Director, ED, to Mishra for a period of three months, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier,” the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said in its order.

The ACC also said that it has approved Mishra’s appointment to the post of Principal Special Director of the financial probe agency.

Mishra is the second Principal Special Director, a newly-created post in the agency, which was first filled by a 1988 batch IRS officer Seemanchal Das.

He will take over from incumbent Singh whose tenure at the agency ends on Sunday.

Singh, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Union Territories cadre, will complete an over three-year tenure as the ED Director.

He was appointed as full time ED chief with a fixed tenure of two years on October 27, 2016, following a Supreme Court intervention.

The ED investigates in two major areas — Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).