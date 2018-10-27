IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra appointed Interim Director of ED for three months

By: | Published: October 27, 2018 3:14 PM

The government on Saturday appointed 1984 batch IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Interim Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three months as incumbent Karnal Singh will retire on Sunday.

IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra appointed Interim Director of ED for three months

The government on Saturday appointed 1984 batch IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Interim Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three months as incumbent Karnal Singh will retire on Sunday.

“Entrustment of additional charge to the post of the Director, ED, to Mishra for a period of three months, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier,” the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said in its order.

The ACC also said that it has approved Mishra’s appointment to the post of Principal Special Director of the financial probe agency.

Mishra is the second Principal Special Director, a newly-created post in the agency, which was first filled by a 1988 batch IRS officer Seemanchal Das.

He will take over from incumbent Singh whose tenure at the agency ends on Sunday.

Singh, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Union Territories cadre, will complete an over three-year tenure as the ED Director.

He was appointed as full time ED chief with a fixed tenure of two years on October 27, 2016, following a Supreme Court intervention.

The ED investigates in two major areas — Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra appointed Interim Director of ED for three months
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition