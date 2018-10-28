Delhi weather today: Hazy, polluted Sunday morning in national capital

By: | Published: October 28, 2018 9:46 AM

The national capital woke up to a polluted, hazy Sunday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

The maximum temperatures were likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

The maximum temperatures were likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

Visibility on Sunday morning dropped by at least 200 metres in the past 24 hours due to smog, with Palam’s visibility at 1,200 metres.

“The sky will remain clear throughout the day,” an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The humidity, during the morning hours was 76 per cent, however the pollutant remain high due to low morning temperature and calm wind speed.

The air-quality was very-poor.

At 9 a.m., the average major pollutant PM2.5, or particle with diameter less than 2.5 mm, was recorded at 224 units, while the safe limit is 60 units.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees, both the season’s average.

